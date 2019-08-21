Siloam Springs Futbol Club will hold its final sign-up day for the fall season from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Arvest Bank, located at 1645 U.S. Hwy 412 by Atwoods.

Registration can be mailed to SSFC, P.O. Box 6803, Siloam Springs, AR 72761 or online at www.siloamspringsfc.com. Dropoff is available at the Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Office, located at 401 West University St.

Cost for the fall season is $70 for the first child and $65 for siblings. Cost for a full year is $110 for the first child and $105 for siblings.

For questions, email siloamspringsfutbolclub@gmail.com or find the club on Facebook by searching @siloamspringsfc.

