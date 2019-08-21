50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

The Spot Theater in Siloam Springs advertised the nightly showing of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, starring Dick Van Dyke, Sally Ann Howes and Lionel Jeffries in Technicolor. Adult tickets were $1 and children 12 and under were 50¢.

The Movie Park Drive-In Theater was showing Charro! starring Elvis Presley in color and Guns of the Magnificent Seven starring George Kennedy and James Whitmore in Panavision Color by DeLuxe.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Siloam Springs school teachers were to get a slight raise after all, under the new budget and salary schedule adopted by the district's board of education.

Interim Superintendent Beverly Reed said under the salary schedule adopted by the board, all certified staff would receive at least a $400 raise for the 1989-90 school year, which included an increment raise.

For example, teachers with a bachelor's degree and five years experience would receive $466 more than they did the previous year, while teachers with master's degrees and 10 years experience would receive $748 more than they did the previous year.

Raises ranged from $400 to more than $1,000. Teachers with one year of experience would receive larger raises, more than $1,000, because that increment was increased the least under the previous year's 7.75 percent salary increase.

Non-certified staff would receive a 3.4 percent raise as a result of the board's action.

The raises for teachers came about primarily by way of $25 million released by Gov. Bill Clinton. That money was made available because of higher property tax assessments than were previously projected.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

The Siloam Springs Lady Panthers volleyball team were working toward their sixth state championship and were not looking back.

After winning their fifth consecutive state title in 2008, defeating 5A-West Conference rival Greenwood, 3-1, in Conway, the Lady Panthers were ready to begin their journey with a senior-laden nucleus, highlighted by the state's top volleyball player in setter Hannah Allison.

Allison was one of seven seniors who were aiming to make school history with four state championships, during their high school careers.

"We have had several great senior classes over the years and this group will definitely be one of the top senior classes," Lady Panthers head coach Rose Cheek said.

Allison and outside hitter Staci Williamson were returning all-conference letter winners, while the other seniors were Bailey Cox, Kelsey Frazier, Lauren Gay, Meghan Kenney and Anna Markovich. Juniors on the team were Lizzy Briones, Allie Wade, Courtney Marshall and Laken Grigg.

The quest for '6' was scheduled to start on Tuesday when the Lady Panthers were set to battle defending 7A state champion Bentonville at Tiger Gymnasium.

