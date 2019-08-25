Aug. 12
• Gregory Christopher Mollica, 50, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Denisha Darlene Pablonis, 37, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Juvenile, 16, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jesse Ben Leggett, 25, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Trevor James Whitman, 20, was arrested in connection with theft by receiving.
• Brandon Wayne Wood, 36, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Shayla Marie Kirk, 22, was arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Kali Sean Frisby, 23, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Aug. 13
• Teresa Gomez Solorzano, 50, was cited in connection with not having a driver's license and striking an unattended vehicle and leaving no notice.
• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 57, was arrested in connection with second degree battery.
• Brandi Lynnette Baker, 35, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
• Juvenile, 17, was cited in connection with theft of property.
• Robert Michael Taylor, 47, was cited in connection with third degree domestic battery warrant.
• Juvenile, 11, was cited in connection with second degree sexual assault.
• Juvenile, 14, was cited in connection with accomplice to breaking and entering.
• Juvenile, 13, was cited in connection with second degree criminal mischief.
• Juvenile, 13, was cited in connection with second degree criminal mischief.
• Bryan Lee Andrews, 40, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 17, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Justin John Delano, 32, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Sonya K. Crabtree, 19, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Michael Allen Guinn, 38, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 14
• Donny Wayne Whittaker, 20, was cited in connection with not having a driver's license and possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.
• Ashely Paige Clason, 26, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Sandra K. Crabtree, 59, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Eric Wayne Hathaway, 43, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Megan Nicole Roberts, 25, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 15
• Zoua Her, 34, was cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Daniel Ducic II, 37, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jesse Taylor Wilson, 22, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Lee Bush, 20, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Uriah Jordan Pruett, 21, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
• Christopher Wayne Bush, 36, was arrested in connection with two counts criminal contempt and failure to appear.
• Jason Robert Hernandez, 43, was arrested in connection with residential burglary.
Aug. 16
• Ilaisa Rannybil Laibwig, 45, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kenia Elena Melendez, 24, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Lane Chad Osburn, 22, was cited in connection with two counts failure to appear.
• Lane Chad Osburn, 22, was cited in connection with third degree domestic battery.
• Melvin Bradley III, 19, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 17
• Michael Lee Davis, 43, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 15, was arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations, fleeing and third degree domestic battery.
• Britt Lyman Silberstein, 56, was arrested in connection with terroristic threatening and third degree assault on a family member.
• Adam Ray Boyle, 29, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Michael Eugene Carrier, 42, was cited in connection with shoplifting.
