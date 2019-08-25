Aug. 12

• Gregory Christopher Mollica, 50, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Denisha Darlene Pablonis, 37, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 16, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jesse Ben Leggett, 25, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Trevor James Whitman, 20, was arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Brandon Wayne Wood, 36, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Shayla Marie Kirk, 22, was arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Kali Sean Frisby, 23, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 13

• Teresa Gomez Solorzano, 50, was cited in connection with not having a driver's license and striking an unattended vehicle and leaving no notice.

• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 57, was arrested in connection with second degree battery.

• Brandi Lynnette Baker, 35, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

• Juvenile, 17, was cited in connection with theft of property.

• Robert Michael Taylor, 47, was cited in connection with third degree domestic battery warrant.

• Juvenile, 11, was cited in connection with second degree sexual assault.

• Juvenile, 14, was cited in connection with accomplice to breaking and entering.

• Juvenile, 13, was cited in connection with second degree criminal mischief.

• Juvenile, 13, was cited in connection with second degree criminal mischief.

• Bryan Lee Andrews, 40, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 17, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Justin John Delano, 32, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Sonya K. Crabtree, 19, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Michael Allen Guinn, 38, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 14

• Donny Wayne Whittaker, 20, was cited in connection with not having a driver's license and possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Ashely Paige Clason, 26, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Sandra K. Crabtree, 59, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Eric Wayne Hathaway, 43, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Megan Nicole Roberts, 25, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 15

• Zoua Her, 34, was cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Daniel Ducic II, 37, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jesse Taylor Wilson, 22, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Robert Lee Bush, 20, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Uriah Jordan Pruett, 21, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

• Christopher Wayne Bush, 36, was arrested in connection with two counts criminal contempt and failure to appear.

• Jason Robert Hernandez, 43, was arrested in connection with residential burglary.

Aug. 16

• Ilaisa Rannybil Laibwig, 45, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kenia Elena Melendez, 24, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Lane Chad Osburn, 22, was cited in connection with two counts failure to appear.

• Lane Chad Osburn, 22, was cited in connection with third degree domestic battery.

• Melvin Bradley III, 19, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 17

• Michael Lee Davis, 43, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 15, was arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations, fleeing and third degree domestic battery.

• Britt Lyman Silberstein, 56, was arrested in connection with terroristic threatening and third degree assault on a family member.

• Adam Ray Boyle, 29, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Michael Eugene Carrier, 42, was cited in connection with shoplifting.

