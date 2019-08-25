Beautiful Lives Boutique, an upscale, volunteer-driven women's thrift store, is slated to open its third location in downtown Siloam Springs by the end of September, Director Viki Wagner said.

Beautiful Lives Boutique is a facet of New Heights Church, located in Fayetteville.

The driving mission of the 501(c)3 is to support local and global organizations for enslaved and battered women and women and children in need, according to the Beautiful Lives Boutique website. All profits from sales go toward other nonprofit organizations like International Justice Mission and Global Outfitters, among many others, according to the website.

Sales also go toward supporting local missions that support disadvantaged women and children, something the Siloam Springs location has yet to find, Wagner said. While the search for that partnership continues, Wagner said her store will partner with organizations like Potters House Thrift Store to build relationships and reach women in need to restore integrity and confidence.

She'll also work to make sure her store is an environment where women can build community.

"We all need community and we need women who elevate each other to have good community," Wagner said.

Beautiful Lives Boutique Siloam Springs will be outfitted with a sitting area and coffee bar so local groups can meet for things like Bible studies, book studies, paint parties and more, Wagner said. The area is not exclusive to faith-focused activities, Wagner said.

Those interested in volunteering or donating can contact Wagner via the Beautiful Lives Boutique Siloam Springs Facebook and Instagram pages.

Beautiful Lives Boutique also has locations in Fayetteville and Bentonville, slated to open this fall.

General News on 08/25/2019