Directors approved a resolution seeking $12,500 worth of funding for a makerspace being spearheaded by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce during its second monthly meeting Tuesday.

Brad Burns, Ward 2, and Marla Sappington, Ward 3, voted against the resolution.

Nathan Reed, vice president of economic development for the Chamber, said the space would be a way to support business owners and give residents and workers a space local to them, as many drive to places like Bentonville and Fayetteville to take advantage of similar spaces.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson said the space is estimated to cost $37,000. Organizations like John Brown University, Lowe's and DaySpring have already pledged to contribute either funds or labor to the project, Reed said. The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce has donated an estimated $4,000 worth of equipment, Reed said. He said the $12,500 will go toward funding equipment, materials, and renovations, such as running electricity through the area and bathroom renovations. The makerspace is expected to be located in downtown in part of the Chamber building in a space that was formerly a warehouse for the Herald-Leader.

Burns said previous budget cycles have shown funding issues with the Chamber. Burns said he felt funding should be the responsibility of the Chamber.

Sappington said, "There are other nonprofits in town and I don't want to open the door."

Directors also:

• Approved a budget amendment for the city's portion of the West Jefferson Street drainage project for $47,862.30. In connection with the project, directors also approved a contract with Diamond C Construction for $597,394.30; approved a budget amendment for the city's portion of engineering design fees for $20,200; approved a contract with Civil Engineering Inc. for extended labor. The city chose Civil Engineering Inc. to perform the engineering work for the project in 2013 before the project was halted because of concerns brought up by state and federal agencies due to project materials. The $20,200 is the amended amount of the contract between the city and Civil Engineering Inc. for reimbursement for the extra work done on the project.

• Suspended an ordinance that would rezone the 3000 block of East Kenwood Street from an agricultural zone to a single-family zone after residents addressed the board in public comment and expressed concerns about the conditions of the road while two subdivisions are slated for construction.

• Approved a resolution for the vacation of a right of way at 324 E. Twin Springs Street and 400 E. Twin Springs Street filed by Jason and Anna Mitchell to close an unimproved portion of Madison Street, according to a staff report. The hearing date is set for Sept. 17.

• Approved a resolution for the vacation of a right of way at 111 S. Oak Hill Street and 110 S. Garrett Street filed by Gary and Kimberly Goranson and Kathryn and William Bergthold to close an unimproved alleyway, according to a staff report. The hearing date is set for Sept. 17.

• City Administrator Phillip Patterson reported the Siloam Springs Police Department spent $34,000 on dispatch software; the city's public works department, street division, made an expenditure, not to exceed $48,303, for pipe bedding for a Lake Francis rebuild project; the city's electric department replaced switches at the southwest substation for $49,200.

The city's board of directors also heard data about the future of the city's sidewalk and trail connectivity master street plan in a workshop before its meeting.

The previous plan was approved in 2017 and the board heard an update before making comments to move forward with the next three-year plan. By year end 2019, there will be an estimated 10,122 feet of sidewalks, sidepaths and trails constructed by the city at an estimated $1.35 million. The funding will come from a combination of the city's general fund and grants.

The 78 projects as part of the original plan consist of an estimated 17.9 miles of sidewalk and 10.4 miles of sidepath or trails, estimated to cost $11 million, according to Justin Bland, city engineer. An estimated 50 percent of the 3/8-cent quality of life sales tax, that was approved by voters in 2016, has been allocated for quality of life projects. City staff said there's a projected $5.1 million that will be collected from the tax by 2026, thus giving the city funds to pursue these sidewalk and trail projects.

Bland said city staff can also explore other options for funding. Bland also said one of the next steps of the plan is to determine whether or not future projects will be completed based on city-wide need or by priority in each ward, thus allowing each ward to benefit from the projects.

Board members expressed concern about damaged sidewalks and getting students to school safely.

General News on 08/25/2019