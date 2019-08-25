Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Customers brave the rain to line up for the grand opening of the new Dairy Queen at the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and Mount Olive Street on Thursday. The first 100 customers to purchase a Dairy Queen cake were offered free four-piece chicken strip baskets every week for a year. The DQ Grill & Chill is the fourth location owned by Aimee and Terry Sims of Alabaster, Ala., and their second in Northwest Arkansas. In the future the couple plans to open a total of 10 locations in Northwest Arkansas. Several more restaurant chains are expected to open in Siloam Springs in coming months, including Popeyes, Freddy's and Starbucks.

