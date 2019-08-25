Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior midfielder Amilcar Gonzalez dribbles the ball against Lyon College in the Golden Eagles' 7-1 victory on Friday at Alumni Field.

Sophomore Goncalo Verissimo tallied a hat trick and freshman Jacob Zamarron followed up an impressive collegiate debut with a four-point performance as the John Brown University men's soccer squad plastered seven goals in its Alumni Field debut in a 7-1 win over Lyon (Ark.) on Friday evening.

Freshman Oscar Carballo opened the scoring in the 12th minute while sophomore Adrian Immel tallied a goal with just 40 seconds left in the contest as the duo each enjoyed securing their respective first collegiate goals. In between the bookending strikes was Verissimo's second-half hat trick that powered the Golden Eagles (2-0) to five goals in the final 12 minutes of play.

Carballo's strike early to the far right side of the goal was followed up by Zamarron's singular effort that saw the freshman lose a Scot defender in dramatic fashion deep in the left corner. With the defender horizontal on the pitch, Zamarron took a few strides towards goal and unloaded a shot to the far right side over Lyon keeper Gianni Santin to double the hosts' advantage.

The 2-0 difference held until the break, but the Scots (0-2) pulled within one in the 61st minute when an errant defensive play allowed Nate Ayalew to break in on senior Britt Wisener undefended off a pass from Vitor Fujiwara. Ayalew's strike, his first of the year, halved the hosts' lead with just under 30 minutes left to play.

Although the Golden Eagles carried possession for the majority of the match, it wasn't until Verissimo's first goal in the 79th minute did the floodgates open. Senior Amilcar Gonzalez's service off a set piece from the left side found the head of Verissimo charging the box to hand the sophomore his first of the season. Just over a minute later, he doubled his output by finishing off a passing play that started from sophomore Micah Herrmann in the midfield. His pass found Zamarron up top who took possession into the box before dumping it over to Verissimo for the finish.

Gonzalez added a goal of his own less than a minute later. Then, less than another minute later, Verissimo finished off the three-goal outing in a mere 3:10 span with the strike of the night.

Zamarron again fed Verissimo in the middle, but Verissimo this time pocketed the strike into the upper right 90 of the goal to push the JBU lead to 6-1.

The goal bonanza didn't stop there, however, as Immel intercepted an errant Santin clearance in the midfield before chipping the keeper from nearly midfield with just 40 seconds left in the match.

Wisener made one save before making way for freshman Logan Campbell who made his collegiate debut. Logan finished the final 6:21 of the match.

In the physical matchup, John Brown finished the evening out-shooting the guests by a 20-8 margin, while the visitors racked up 21 fouls and five cautions.

JBU returns to action on Friday evening at Alumni Field. The Golden Eagles will welcome Bethel (Kan.) to Siloam Springs as part of the annual First Friday Fútbol festivities.

Sports on 08/25/2019