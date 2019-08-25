Jeff Giles

Jeff Giles, age 44, of Oaks, Oklahoma, died Tuesday, August 20th, 2019. Jeff was a former Police Officer in West Siloam Springs. Jeff was born December 27, 1974, in Upland, California, to Frank and Guylene Giles.

Jeff is survived by his parents; his wife: Robyn and his five children: Jackson Giles, Jada Jones, Jimmy Lemmons (Sarah), Cassidy Shaver and Bryant Shaver; a sister: T. J. Land; and a brother, Jason Giles; a grandchild; his mother-in-law: Sherry Hufford; his Aunt Linda and Uncle Bob Sisk; and his four legged friends, also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, Siloam Springs Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1502 Waukesha Road, Siloam Springs, AR 72761

Howard "Tink" Guy Jones

Howard "Tink" Guy Jones, 85, of Fort Gibson, Okla., passed away on August 22, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Muskogee, Okla.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Fort Gibson, Okla., with Pastor Billy Parker and Brother Bob Dewoody officiating. Burial will follow immediately at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Cornerstone Funeral Home in Muskogee, Okla.

Tink was born in Ballard, Okla., to John Wesley and Mary Lee Anna Jones on August 31, 1933. He graduated from Watts High School in 1952. He went on to earn his associate's degree from Connors State College in 1976. He married Darlene Hester, his wife of nearly 62 years, on September 6, 1957, in Tulsa, Okla. He joined the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in 1962 and retired in 1987 with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant with over 25 years of service. His years of service and dedication to the OHP remained a source of great pride throughout his lifetime.

In March 2019, he was recognized for 50 years of membership in the Oklahoma Sheriff's and Peace Officer's Association. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957 as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne, 505th Infantry Division where he achieved the rank of Corporal. As members of Fellowship Bible Church in Fort Gibson, Okla., he and Darlene thoroughly enjoyed their church family. More than anything he enjoyed gathering with family and friends no matter the occasion. Following the Fort Gibson Tiger Basketball Teams provided some of his best memories in his later years. He also enjoyed traveling, reading, and cooking.

Tink is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Patty Lou; brothers Ralph Jones, Charles Jones, Robert Jones, and Bill Jones, brothers-in-law Arnold Hester, Danny Hester, Vaden Hester, and Ronnie Hester.

Tink is survived by wife Darlene of the home; daughter Linda Clinkenbeard and husband Brad of Fort Gibson; son Tracy (T.J.) Jones and wife Lisa of Fort Gibson; brothers, Kenneth Jones and wife Linda of Watts, Okla., Vernon Jones and wife Sandy of Casselberry, Fla.; and sister, Linda Jackson of Watts, Okla.; grandchildren, Payton and Emerson Jones of Fort Gibson, grandsons Adam Clinkenbeard and wife Brandy of Owasso, Okla., and Jared Clinkenbeard of Fort Gibson; great-grandchildren, Karleigh Clinkenbeard of Stillwater, Okla., Sam, Anna, and Ben Clinkenbeard of Owasso, Okla., and Isis and Sebastian Clinkenbeard of Muskogee, Okla.; sisters-in-law, Joyce Hester, Barbara Hester, and Ardella Hester; brother-in-law, Bentz Hester and wife Dorthy, along with many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fellowship Bible Church of Fort Gibson. The family of Tink wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the many family, friends, Troopers, and medical professionals who visited and/or cared for Tink during his final months at home and in the hospital. We would also like to acknowledge and thank the staff of the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, 5th floor rehabilitation unit, in Muskogee for their kindness and compassion to both Tink and his family.

Regina Gale Mitchell

Regina Gale Mitchell, 69, of Watts, Okla., died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born on June 20, 1950, in La Tuna, Texas, to Richard and Charlotte Fronterhouse. She enjoyed being a waitress at the Stateline Café and the Benton County Sale Barn throughout her life and had also been a caretaker for the elderly. In her spare time, she would cook, sew, seamstress, and upholster for family and friends. She loved gardening flowers and was a Jehovah's Witness.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Carl and Donnie Fronterhouse.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Mitchell of the home; three brothers, David Fronterhouse and wife Becky of West Fork, Ark., Dwayne Fronterhouse and wife Sandra of Guymon, Okla., and Glen Fronterhouse and wife Kay of Watts; and two sisters, Carol Garman of Watts and Kathy Webb and husband Rocky of Colcord, Okla.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs. A graveside service will be held at Bell Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla., at 2 p.m. with Brother Glen Saverne officiating.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

