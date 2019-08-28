Siloam Springs Community Clinic hosted its 14th annual fundraiser on Aug. 16 at The Brick Ballroom in historic downtown Siloam Springs.
This year's theme was "An Enchanted Evening," adding a whimsical, romantic atmosphere to the night's activities. A sold-out crowd of more than 160 guests donned their evening attire for a sparkling evening of celebration and entertainment.
Guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres along with a multi-course feast from Marketplace Grill, while NWA Jazz and More Orchestra provided live music.
Kim Daniels and the Bailey and Oliver Law Firm Auction Team did a magnificent job with a spirited live auction featuring a crowd favorite "A Pie a Month for a Year" donated by The Wooden Spoon restaurant in Gentry. A silent auction supported by donations from local businesses was enjoyed by everyone.
An added allure of the evening was well-known local artist Charles Peer, recognized as a Master Circle pastel artist by the International Association of Pastel Societies, creating a beautiful piece during the evening, which auctioned off during the live auction.
Christina Drake welcomed the guests as emcee along with Lindsey Taylor as co-emcee. Father Salvador Marquez-Munoz, of St. Mary Catholic Church offered the invocation.
Kathy Grisham, Community Clinic CEO, spoke and presented honorary chairs Peter and Grace Davis with a certificate of recognition for their steadfast leadership and philanthropic spirit. Grace Davis spoke about the Panther Health & Wellness Clinic.
The fundraiser supports the continuation of quality, comprehensive health care for thousands of Siloam Springs and surrounding area residents. Visit www.communityclinicnwa.org for more information.
General News on 08/28/2019
Print Headline: Community Clinic gala a success