Julie Chandler/Special to the Herald-Leader Artist Charles Peer created a beautiful scene during the evening to be auctioned during the live auction. Additional works by Peer were also on display.

Siloam Springs Community Clinic hosted its 14th annual fundraiser on Aug. 16 at The Brick Ballroom in historic downtown Siloam Springs.

This year's theme was "An Enchanted Evening," adding a whimsical, romantic atmosphere to the night's activities. A sold-out crowd of more than 160 guests donned their evening attire for a sparkling evening of celebration and entertainment.

Guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres along with a multi-course feast from Marketplace Grill, while NWA Jazz and More Orchestra provided live music.

Kim Daniels and the Bailey and Oliver Law Firm Auction Team did a magnificent job with a spirited live auction featuring a crowd favorite "A Pie a Month for a Year" donated by The Wooden Spoon restaurant in Gentry. A silent auction supported by donations from local businesses was enjoyed by everyone.

An added allure of the evening was well-known local artist Charles Peer, recognized as a Master Circle pastel artist by the International Association of Pastel Societies, creating a beautiful piece during the evening, which auctioned off during the live auction.

Christina Drake welcomed the guests as emcee along with Lindsey Taylor as co-emcee. Father Salvador Marquez-Munoz, of St. Mary Catholic Church offered the invocation.

Kathy Grisham, Community Clinic CEO, spoke and presented honorary chairs Peter and Grace Davis with a certificate of recognition for their steadfast leadership and philanthropic spirit. Grace Davis spoke about the Panther Health & Wellness Clinic.

The fundraiser supports the continuation of quality, comprehensive health care for thousands of Siloam Springs and surrounding area residents. Visit www.communityclinicnwa.org for more information.

General News on 08/28/2019