Just like each of the last seven seasons, Siloam Springs expects a heated battle from the Van Buren Pointers.

The Panthers host the Pointers at 7 p.m. Friday as the two teams kick off their respective seasons in Week Zero.

Siloam Springs-Van Buren series 2012 — Van Buren 47, Siloam Springs 46 2013 — Siloam Springs 49, Van Buren 40 2014 — Van Buren 42, Siloam Springs 20 2015 — Siloam Springs 26, Van Buren 24 2016 — Van Buren 25, Siloam Springs 18 2017 — Siloam Springs 35, Van Buren 21 2018 — Siloam Springs 35, Van Buren 32

Week Zero Van Buren at Siloam Springs Kickoff^7 p.m. Friday Where^Panther Stadium Radio^Siloam Springs High School Athletics on YouTube Records^Van Buren, 0-0 ^Siloam Springs, 0-0

It's the eighth-straight year Siloam Springs and Van Buren have played each other, and the two schools will continue to do so after next season with the Pointers dropping down a classification and moving into the 6A-West Conference.

The Panthers own a 4-3 edge in the series and have won the last two games, including a 35-32 thriller at Citizens Bank Stadium in Van Buren last year.

"I think there's a lot of similarities between the two teams," Craig said. "They tend to have the same kind of kid that we do. Both programs are trying to improve and there's a lot of similarities between the two programs."

It's been a busy offseason for Van Buren (4-7, 2-5 7A-West in 2018), which saw a coaching change in the middle of the spring when previous head coach Casey Dick took the Fayetteville head coaching job and offensive coordinator Crosby Tuck was promoted to Pointers head coach.

The Pointers got some key move-ins over the offseason to go with strong pieces coming back from last year's team. Those kids were on display last week when the Pointers scrimmaged Farmington.

"They're a very talented football team and they create a lot of problems for us because of their ability to spread the football around to different guys."

Athletic senior Gary Phillips takes the reigns full time at quarterback after seeing lots of snaps there last season. Phillips completed a 43-yard pass against Siloam Springs last year.

"The quarterback is very talented," Craig said. "The wide receivers are all talented. Offensively they throw the ball 66 percent of the time, so they're a heavy throwing team. The quarterback has good escape ability. We need to get pressure on him and keep him in the pocket."

The Pointers return senior running back Brayden Rivas, wide receiver Jude Bartholomew and their newest toy is junior move-in Jaiden Henry, the son of recently-hired defensive coordinator Moe Henry.

As a sophomore last year at Shiloh Christian, Jaiden Henry passed for more than 1,000 yards, rushed for 500 and caught 28 passes for 402 yards.

"He can do anything," Craig said of Henry.

Defensively, the Pointers play a version of the 3-5 defense and bring a ton of pressure, Craig said.

"About 80 percent of the time they bring some pressure," he said. "The D-line is outstanding."

The Panthers scrimmaged Rogers and Pea Ridge last Friday at Blackhawk Stadium in Pea Ridge.

The Panthers lost to Rogers 14-0 in one quarter, giving up nearly 175 passing yards to the Mounties and senior quarterback Hunter Loyd. Siloam Springs rebounded to blank Pea Ridge in a one-quarter scrimmage 7-0. The game's only score came on a 43-yard touchdown pass to Tate Criner.

"If you look at the film, as coach it's not always as bad as you thought it was or as good as you thought it was," Craig said. "For us, I thought we did some things really well. There were some miscommunications between the wide receivers and the quarterback. The offensive line didn't handle all the pressures as we would have hoped, but they did a good job overall. Going in we didn't have a game plan. We were just going to go out and play. The kids handled it OK. Overall I felt really good about our effort and how much our kids did to try and improve."

Craig said he's excited about the season-opener at home in front of what he hopes is a large crowd Friday night at Panther Stadium.

"If the weather reports holds true, I'm excited to get a Friday night at home without rain," he said. "It should be a great atmosphere for our fans to come out and see our team and see our facility and enjoy high school football. Our kids are going to play their rears off. We know they're going to do everything they can. We're excited to start the season at home."

Sports on 08/28/2019