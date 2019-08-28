When Siloam Springs Police Officer Josh Fritz thinks back to joining the police force, he says he remembers his exact words - "heck no, I'm never going to be a cop."

The call to serve and protect his community was too strong, though; about a year later, he was a sworn officer of the Siloam Springs Police Department. And after the necessary training, he became a school resource officer, where Fritz is now entering his fifth year of service.

Called to serve

Josh Fritz is the first of five children born to Ray and Jill Fritz. Fritz was born in Siloam Springs and enjoyed being active in his church until his family moved north for his father's work as a youth pastor.

"I told my parents when we moved, I was moving back," Fritz said. "I love Siloam. This has always been home."

Prior to returning to the area, Fritz began fostering relationships with others his age and took a particular interest in mentoring other students. He kept in touch with his Siloam Springs roots and volunteered at area church camps during the summers, where he would ultimately meet his wife. That church community would also prove useful when Fritz returned from his service in the United States Army as an infantryman and a tour in Iraq.

"When 9,11 happened, I knew I didn't want that to happen on our home soil again," Fritz said.

Fritz's interest in military service peaked from the World War II memorabilia he saw from his paternal grandfather's service in the war, Ray Fritz, his father, said.

"Every kid talks about being a solider," Ray Fritz said. "He was much more interested than we realized. When he was a senior in high school, he said the recruiter came and he signed up. He wasn't of age and needed our approval."

After prayer and extensive conversations with Fritz, he was signed up to serve his senior year of high school. Throughout his service, his father remembers Fritz talking about some of the stressful situations that come with serving in a foreign country, but also of the children he made a point to interact with while in Iraq.

Fritz finished his service in December 2010 and was married in 2011 with plans to return to places like Africa to teach and serve others. However, Fritz's wife, Laura, remembers a feeling of not being effective, like they missed their mission field.

"How can we serve in our own community the hurt and broken?" Laura Fritz asked.

Returning home, back to school

Fritz knew he wanted to serve the community, serve people and protect people. He just didn't know how.

After pursuing a job in private security that fell through, he describes what he says was God "slapping him" when he saw the Siloam Springs Police Department badge - "protect and serve," worn by every officer.

"I applied with the intention of becoming a SRO," Fritz said. "My dad has been a youth pastor my whole life, so I've always worked with students, been in mentor positions and been mentored by older students. I love that aspect of being able to interact and impact students' lives for the better."

Fritz's people-person personality is part of what makes him such a good officer, his wife said. His love for interacting with others fuels his natural ability to teach and foster relationships, she said.

That same compassion and counselor-like ability is what makes a good police officer, Siloam Springs Police Department Captain Derek Spicer said.

Spicer oversees several facets of the department's operations, including the school resource officers.

"I think he has a very big heart and he cares about kids and about people in general," Spicer said. "As far as his instruction goes, he's going to do what he can to make those schools as safe as he possibly can."

Not only does Fritz serve as a school resource officer, but he's applied his military training to spearhead facets of the department's active shooter response training, he's a field trainer for up-and-coming officers and he works on the department's bike patrol team during the summers.

Outside of the department, he's growing his involvement with his church and in things like Bigs and Badges, a lunchtime, mentorship program that matches police officers and firefighters with students in the school district.

From recess to recognition

The way that Fritz interacts with the students, staff and administration of the Siloam Springs School District made him a prime candidate for the Siloam Springs Veterans of Foreign Wars nomination for 2019 Officer of the Year, said Mike Butler, Post 1674 treasurer.

"He's probably one of the most personable and engaging officers I've seen any place or San Antonio, where I lived for 21 years," Butler said. "He treats all the kids as if they were his own, which I thought was very unique."

The officer of the year, also known as the gold badge public servant award, is a citation given to emergency, law enforcement personnel and firefighters. Candidates must meet criteria, such as consistent excellence in the performance of their duties and recognition by colleagues or those they serve, according to the VFW.

"I think it should be known he's truly a great representation of not only Siloam Springs, but any law enforcement agency," Butler said. "Any agency would be lucky to have Josh Fritz as one of their officers. He's dedicated and he's got the right personality for the job."

Fritz was nominated by the Siloam Springs post and was selected out of a statewide pool; nationally, he represents the state of Arkansas as the 2019 Officer of the Year, Butler said.

For Fritz, he just finds himself fortunate to be able to do what he loves, but his responsibility as a law enforcement officer isn't lost on him.

"If giving someone a ticket to keep them safe is what we need to do, that's what we're going to do," Fritz said. "We're protectors, first and foremost. We wear a shield for a reason."

Most of all, he looks forward to serving the students and administration of the Siloam Springs High School, especially since his move from the intermediate school and Allen Elementary School means he will be seeing the students he worked with when he first began his service.

General News on 08/28/2019