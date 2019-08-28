Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Kendi Williamson putts on hole No. 3 as teammate Brooke Ross looks on during the Lady Panthers' match against Alma and Lincoln on Monday at the Course at Sager Crossing.

The Siloam Springs girls golf team picked up their second win of the season Monday in their first home match of the year.

The Lady Panthers outshot Alma by nine strokes 163-172 in a nine-hole match at the Course at Sager Crossing.

"It has been a wild first month of the season with a lot of travel so it was nice to get back to the familiarity of home," said Siloam Springs girls coach Michael Robertson. "Our girls keep getting better. We are still giving away strokes, but our ball striking is getting better every day. I thought each of them played pretty well today with the exception of a couple holes. So it is good to see they are starting to put together a higher number of quality shots and holes."

Junior Emily Self, who was making her season debut, led the Lady Panthers with a 50, while senior Kendi Williamson shot 56, freshman Brooke Smith 57, freshman Baylee Morris 59 and senior Caroline Perry 60.

Freshman Mackenzie Sontag shot a 64 in a junior varsity round.

"I thought all six of the girls who played hit some great shots," Robertson said. "The story is the same and we know it. We have to continue improving our ability to chip and putt and navigate a golf course without throwing away strokes. I love their attitudes and I am excited because I know they are just scratching the surface of what they can be."

It was the Lady Panthers' second victory over Alma this season, having defeated the Lady Airedales in an 18-hole match at River Valley Golf Course on Aug. 15.

Alma's Presli Taylor earned the medalist honor with a low round of 45, while Haylie Parker shot 61 and Sarah Patton 66.

Lincoln's Morgan Coker-Gage shot 65 and Landree Cunningham 69, but the Lady Wolves did not have enough players to field a team score.

Boys

Alma won the boys match with a count-four team round of 173. Siloam Springs shot a team score of 192 and Lincoln completed the tri-match with a total of 211.

Junior Max Perkins shot a 46 to lead Siloam Springs, while junior Ethan Owens shot 47, Miles Perkins 49, junior Owen Thomas 50 and junior Breck Soderquist 52.

"Our boys had some guys score better today and that was good to see," Robertson said. "The potential is there. We just have to start putting it together on the course and that will come with time and experience. Consistency is the key. This group of boys is working as hard if not harder than any group I have ever had. They are putting time in before and after practices and on the weekend. I am excited to see them put it together down the stretch."

Paul Gambill of Alma earned the medalist with a low round of 37, while teammate Blaine Chambers shot 39, Devin Wood 47, Dax Stahler 50 and Tyson Sheppard 55.

Lincoln's Weston Massey led the Wolves with a 47, while Connor Schork shot 48, Clay Pike 54, Easton Bounds 62 and Clark Grissom 64.

In JV action for Siloam Springs, Chris Svebek shot a 41, with Brayden Fain 46, Patrick Church 49, Camden Blackfox 50, Nick Gray 52, Jacob Smith 52, Preston Moody 58, Will Van Asche 61, Zach Jones 67 and Jackson Doornbos 68.

Up next

Both Siloam Springs teams are scheduled to return to action at home on Wednesday against Springdale High and Greenwood.

