Sierra Bush/Siloam Springs Herald-Leader The wall below the Killed In Action memorial at Memorial Park sits ready Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, for artist Yatika Fields to paint a landscape. Fields was selected by a local committee for the project and presented his philosophies and plan for the mural at the city's board of directors Aug. 6 meeting.

City staff presented the city's board of directors with the artist chosen to paint the retaining wall below the Killed In Action memorial at Memorial Park during its meeting Aug. 6.

Yatika Fields, a painter and muralist from Tulsa, Okla., was selected by a committee made up of area artists and community members from 24 applicants from a 200 mile radius, city staff said. The committee looked for "appropriateness of work, feasibility with budget, potential for community engagement and art interaction during the process of the artist creating the mural," city staff said.

Fields was selected because the committee felt "it was appropriate that the Siloam Springs first public art commission honor the contributions of the indigenous community and celebrate the rich heritage of Siloam Springs," city staff said.

Fields himself also felt the city's culture was important to celebrate. With heritage in Osage, Creek and Cherokee tribes, Fields personally takes his heritage and weaves it into his work, he said.

For the Memorial Park project, Fields is looking forward to not only creating a landscape piece, but potentially meeting with area artists and art students for discussions about public art.

"I'm excited and honored to be chosen to represent the area with public art," Fields said. "My hope is to bring the best in inspiration and community and to revitalize an already beautiful area. Give it a new spark in creativity."

Fields is currently a fellow with the Tulsa Artist Fellowship in Tulsa and has completed murals in Bentonville, as well as an exhibition with the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

The Memorial Park mural is expected to be completed either this fall or spring 2020.

