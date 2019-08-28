Rhonda Renee Atkins

Rhonda Renee Atkins, 52, of Gentry, Ark., died Aug. 20, 2019, at Ozark Community Hospital in Gravette, Ark.

She was born Sept. 30, 1966, in Rogers, Ark., to Jack Atkins and Charlotte Sue Evans Atkins. She worked at Walmart in photo processing.

She was preceded in death by her mother and son, Joshua.

Survivors include her father; a son, Kyle Atkins and wife Angelena of Gentry; and a brother, Ricky Atkins of Colcord, Okla.

No services are planned at this time.

Shirley Ann Hewitt

Shirley Ann Hewitt, 87, of Kansas, Okla., died Aug. 21, 2019, at her home.

She was born June 6, 1932, in Washington, to John Lincoln Russell and Catherine W. James Russell.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons; and sister.

She is survived by her nephew, Danny Cannon of Flint Ridge, Okla.; niece, Cheryl Ellis of Jane, Mo.; and brother-in-law, Ernest Pittman of Flint Ridge.

No services are planned at this time.

Kenneth Leon Holdridge

Kenneth Leon Holdridge, 71, of Colcord, Oklahoma, passed away on August 22, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in the loving arms of his family.

Ken was born on July 14, 1948, to Agbert and Violet Holdridge. Ken lived most of his life in Northeast Oklahoma and was a retired truck driver and mechanic. He and his wife Edith (Carey) recently celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Ken is survived by his wife, Edith, and their family, Rhonda Asencio and husband Paul of Springdale, Arkansas, Lisa Nelson and husband Gregg of Lahaina, Hawaii, and granddaughters, Kristina Asencio and Mary Kathryn Asencio. Additionally, sisters, Chris Linn and Ruby Hatfield of Tennessee, sister-in-law, Jane Haven of Siloam Springs, and brother-in-law, Michael Carey and wife Debra of Springdale. Ken also had numerous nieces and nephews that know how special they were to him.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his in-laws, Leo and Nellie Carey, and siblings, Bob, Annie, Betty, Ollie, Pauline, Donald, Judy and Daryl.

A celebration of life is planned at Centerpoint Baptist Church in Colcord, Oklahoma, August 30, 10:30 a.m.

PAID OBITUARY

Cecilia Savant

Cecilia Ann Savant, 72, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 22, 2019, at her home.

She was born Jan. 25, 1947, in Corpus Christie, Texas, to Cecil Hill and Leila N. Owens Hill. She married Douglas Savant Sr. on Oct. 15, 1970.

She was preceded in death by her husband, grandsons and two sons.

She is survived by a daughter, Michele Kerby and husband James of Siloam Springs; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Pat Slivas of Corpus Christie; a brother, Ray Hill of Texas; and daughter-in-law, Shauna Pendleton of Texas.

No services are planned at this time.

Carol Ann Williams

Carol Ann Williams, 78, of Gentry, Ark., died on Aug. 25, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born on Dec. 14, 1940, in Robbinsdale, Minn., to Mike and Pat Kostelnick. She married Lonnie Williams on July 23, 1967. They moved from California to Gentry in 2000. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers, Bob and Tom Kostelnick; and grandson, Brandon.

She is survived by four children, Dan Williams and wife Debbie of Riverside, Calif., Brenda Wethington of Lake Isabella, Calif., Tim Williams and wife Sherry of Gentry, and David Van Heel of Minnesota; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Linda Smith of Texas.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs with Pastor Tim Estes officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery near Gentry.

