Football. Is. Back.

After several weeks of preseason practice after a long offseason, the Siloam Springs Panthers take the field at home this Friday against Class 7A Van Buren at 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium.

It's officially Week Zero, a new wrinkle in football scheduling across the country, allowing teams to open play one week early with the option of having an off week later in the season. For Siloam Springs, that off week will come on Sept. 20, just before the start of 6A-West Conference play on Sept. 27 at Sheridan.

Speaking of Van Buren, this season's game will mark the eighth straight season Siloam Springs and Van Buren have locked horns in some form or fashion on the football field. And there's more to come in this series. Next year, Van Buren will drop in classification to 6A and join the 6A-West Conference.

If past games are any indication, the Pointers and Panthers should be a back-and-forth affair. Van Buren won games in 2012, 2014 and 2016, while Siloam Springs won in 2013, 2015, 2017 and a 35-32 thriller in 2018 where Kaiden Thrailkill rushed for 257 yards on 36 carries at Blakemore Field in Van Buren.

Last year, Siloam Springs was snake-bit when it came to weather for home games. It poured before the Panthers' home opener and first conference game last year and here's hoping for better weather on Fridays this fall.

There's not much that's better than high school football on a beautiful Friday night in Northwest Arkansas and that's especially true at beautiful Panther Stadium in Siloam Springs.

The Panthers open the season with two straight home games and I know they'd love to have great home crowds here in support of them.

Take a glance across the page and help me welcome our guest pickers for the annual Picks of the Week feature this fall.

Thanks a bunch to Tyler Dees (Simmons Foods), Katie Rennard (Crye-Leike Realtors), Randy Torres (DaySpring) and Stephanie Truitt (Chickadee's) for their help in picking this year's games. The goal, once the NFL is playing, is to pick three high school games, three college and three NFL games every week. We'll keep tabs on all the results and it'll be great fun all season.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at gthomas@nwadg.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Sports on 08/28/2019