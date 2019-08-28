Ben Goff/NWA Democrat-Gazette Mariano Dominguez, Siloam Springs defensive end, laughs with teammates and assistant coach Michael Smith during a scrimmage last Friday at Blackhawk Stadium in Pea Ridge. The Panthers host Class 7A Van Buren this Friday in both teams' season-opener at Panther Stadium.

Mariano Dominguez is holding himself to a higher standard in 2019.

Dominguez, a 6-foot, 250-pound defensive lineman for Siloam Springs, had re-dedicated himself to the Panthers football program in the offseason and summer and has taken his game to another level heading into the season, which begins Friday at home against Van Buren.

"I just think he's a kid with great character," said Siloam Springs head coach Brandon Craig. "He's definitely a leader. The kids look up to him. As a coach he does everything you ask him to do and more. He's exactly what you want as a player and a person -- just a great fun kid to be around."

Dominguez has been a starter on the Panthers' defensive line for two seasons. He first burst on the scene as a sophomore and beat out upper classmen for playing time. Then as a junior, he was a mainstay on the defensive line as the Panthers enjoyed a five-win season and made the Class 6A football playoffs for the first time since 2014.

But when he went back and looked at film of his performance as a junior, Dominguez was not satisfied with the way he looked or how he played.

"I started watching film and that was saddening," Dominguez said. "Seeing how I played and how I looked, how I let myself go, how I let down the team, that was the moment that I realized this summer I've got to get it in gear and try and make up for it."

Dominguez was listed at 261 pounds heading into last season, but he feels like he was heavier than that. Dominguez said it stemmed from a lack of workouts in the offseason.

"I just saw a guy that was a big dude," Dominguez said. "I was slow and sluggish, had bad technique. I didn't do anything the summer before to make myself a better player. So you know I saw that and it was disappointing."

Dominguez also said working a job, earning money were a higher priority for him.

"I got greedy and wanted to have money," he said. "I wanted to make money and have my stuff and do what I wanted to do rather than go out and help the team and play."

Dominguez said he felt so bad personally about his 2018 season that he personally apologized to the seniors of last year's team.

"I was like, 'Dude, I'm sorry. I could have have done so much more for you guys to help our season go so much further,'" Dominguez said. "I definitely apologized to them. That was their special year. Now it's my turn to have my senior year and I want to make the most of it."

Dominguez began making some changes. He started getting up early and going to the gym. He would go to the gym after practices. He studied film and watched technique videos to try and make himself a better player.

"I changed my work ethic," he said.

It hasn't gone unnoticed by the coaches.

"His work ethic is extraordinary in the weight room, on the field, in indo (individual work), in group periods, in team obviously," said Panthers defensive coordinator Cole Harriman. "I think one of the best things about him is he's humble and he demonstrates just extreme humility. He is very talented and he's a very good football player for us, but you would never know it by being around him and his personality."

Dominguez' personality may be one of Craig's favorite things about his star lineman.

"He's got a great personality," Craig said. "He's outgoing. He wasn't always that way. When he was younger, obviously, he was feeling his way through things like a lot of kids. He definitely has come out of his shell. I love to see him every day because he has a smile on his face."

The Panthers are going to need Dominguez to be a dominant presence on their defensive line in 2019. Technically, he plays a defensive tackle spot, with his main responsibilities being the B gap between the offensive tackle and the guard.

"He is really, really great about anchoring his gap that he's responsible for -- his B gap -- and being a disruption in the run game," Harriman said. "I feel like a lot of spread teams really try to attack your B gaps."

Craig believes Dominguez will see a lot of offensive double teams. When he gets a player one-on-one, Craig said Dominguez needs to win the battle up front.

"We need him to get off the blocks and go make plays for us," said Craig, who also coaches defensive line. "We're not expecting him to be someone who just sits there and absorbs blockers so everybody else can go make plays. He's the kind of kid that can go make big-time plays for you, make a lot of tackles for loss, have some sacks. That's what I expect him to do. I expect him to get off the block and go be a big-time player for us. I think other teams are going to see what he's capable of and they're going to double team him a lot. He's going to have to learn how to handle that."

Harriman said Dominguez has quick feet and great hands, which help with his ability to play multiple spots on the defensive line.

"There will be times where we ask him to slide out to an edge or to rush off the edge," Harriman said. "He's got the tools to do that too."

Craig said Dominguez is also refining things he's been taught previously.

"He's starting to put together a better package of what he can do as a defensive lineman," Craig said. "It's not just run off the ball and hit someone. That's not it. He's playing technique. He's getting his hands on an offensive lineman. He's reading flow from the backfield. He's trying to figure out if it's a run or a pass, all in a few seconds. He's getting really good at that."

Craig said Dominguez has several maneuvers he uses, including a pull, single arm and double arm rips and a swim move.

"He's got different things he's put in his tool box to help him be a better player," Craig said.

The Panthers may use Dominguez some on the offensive line as well, but they would prefer he focus on defense if possible.

"The way he plays defense it takes a lot of energy," Craig said. "It takes more energy to play defense at the level he's playing at than it does offense."

Dominguez received a scholarship offer from Arkansas Tech this summer and he does have aspirations of playing college football.

"Going to college is a dream for me," he said, "and I want to go and I want to play."

The scholarship offer came at the end of a productive summer for Dominguez.

"It makes me feel like I did something this summer," Dominguez said. "I did something to make myself and the team better overall. Going back to last year junior year overall, I had that feeling of emptiness. I feel like this year it's totally gone. I'm ready. I'm excited for the first game. And I know I can make an impact and the whole team can show that we're out there to compete."

