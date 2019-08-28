50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Carol Gamble, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Odell Dixon of Country Club Road, had a pleasant surprise when she received a trophy in the mail for the three highest games bowled in a series in the entire state of Arkansas in 1968-69 league play.

She bowled a 195 - 196 - 123 for a 604 scratch series. The team she bowls on was sponsored by Plus Poultry Inc. She won 13 trophies the previous year and her fellow bowlers congratulated her as she added number 14 to her collection.

30 years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Gene Omo and H.M. King were photographed standing beside a section of bleachers that the Siloam Springs Lions Club donated to Franklin Field. The club raised the money for the bleachers by staging a fundraising softball game between the Lions Club and the fathers of the Siloam Springs Panther high school baseball players. The game was played before the Panthers' home opener. King was the president of the Lions Club at the time of the fundraiser and Omo was one of the event's organizers.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

A familiar face on the Siloam Springs sidelines was prepared to lead the Panthers to an unfamiliar place in his first head football coaching position.

Bryan Ross, who had been the Panthers' offensive coordinator for the previous five years, stepped into the head coaching position once occupied by Clint Ashcraft.

When Ashcraft left in December 2008 to revamp the Conway High School football program, it didn't take long for Siloam Springs athletic director Kerwin Dees to find his replacement.

"From the get-go, Bryan Ross was our No. 1 choice," Dees said. "We feel he has all the credentials needed to continue the winning tradition here at Siloam Springs."

In his first year as the Panthers' new coach, Ross wanted to take the Siloam Springs football program to a place they hadn't reached in a long time.

"We want to take it to the next level," Ross said. "Our goal is to win a state championship."

Community on 08/28/2019