Siloam Springs Schools will be in session as usual on Thursday and Siloam Springs Police are working with the district to keep students and staff safe in the face of a statewide threat of gun violence.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a general awareness statement about information the agency received regarding a possible school shooting somewhere in Arkansas on Aug. 29, according to the Siloam Springs Police Department. Both the police department and school district said officials are not aware of any direct threats to Siloam Springs schools or the community.

"Siloam Springs School District has not been made aware of any specific threat against our schools, our community," a Facebook post from the school district states. "Therefore, we will continue to have school as usual and we will practice our established security protocols on a daily basis.

"The district is working closely with the Siloam Springs Police Department to monitor any additional information. SSPD will provide an increased focus on school safety this week in conjunction with district staff and school resource officers."

The Siloam Springs Police Department echoed the district in a Facebook post, stating that "We are not aware of any direct threats to the Siloam Springs School District and the Siloam Springs Police Department will be working closely with the school district to ensure the safety of all students and faculty."

Because the information the FBI received is such a broad statement, law enforcement agencies across the entire state are taking appropriate measures, the police department's post states.

Arkansas State Police and the FBI are in close communication as the agencies work to identify the source of the alleged threat of gun violence at an undisclosed Arkansas school, according to a press release from the state police. As of Aug. 25, no corroborating evidence or useful details had been uncovered, it states.

In the event more specific or credible information is received, it will be shared with local law enforcement offices, state and local school officials, and Arkansas citizens, the Arkansas State Police release states.

The Arkansas State Police asks anyone with information about a threat of violence at a school or other public place to contact their nearest Arkansas State Police Office or local law enforcement agency.

The Siloam Springs Police Department can be reached at 479-524-4118 and the Springdale office of the Arkansas State Police can be reached at 479-751-6663.

General News on 08/28/2019