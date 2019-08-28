Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Sam Jackson plays at the net during a boys doubles match Monday against Prairie Grove at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

The Siloam Springs tennis teams were in action against Prairie Grove on Monday at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

The Lady Panthers were victorious at both singles matches with Ohla Los and Eve Slater picking up wins.

Los beat Prairie Grove's Sarah Myane (ck) 6-2, while Slater defeated Hayleigh Hunt 6-3.

The Lady Panthers doubles team of Trinity Bagley and Brooklyn Williams was also victorious, defeating Jillian Stark and Ella Nations 6-3. The Siloam Springs doubles team of Julia Tran and Nikkita Ho was defeated by Alyssa LeDuc and Julissa Mauk 6-3.

On the boys side, Panthers singles players Trey Hardcastle, Boone Henley and Ezra Zaidner were all defeated.

Hardcastle lost 7-6 (7-4) to Will Luther at No. 1 singles while Henley was defeated 6-3 by Griffin Roton. Zaidner lost to Eli Fisk 6-0.

The Siloam Springs doubles team of Lucas Junkermann and Sam Jackson was victorious, while the doubles team of Blaise Becan and Montana Herrel was defeated.

Junkermann and Jackson defeated Micah Sam and Cole Vertz 6-4. Roton and Fisk defeated Becan and Herrel 6-4.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers were scheduled to travel to Arkansas Tech in Russellville on Tuesday for a 5A-West Conference tri-match against Beebe and Little Rock Christian. Results were not available at presstime.

