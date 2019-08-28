The school year is off to a rocky start for your 6-year-old. She often cries or throws tantrums in the morning when it's time to get ready, and her teacher reports she has trouble concentrating and acts out in class. You fear she has a behavioral disorder. But her symptoms may stem from something you'd probably never suspect: social anxiety disorder.

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) defines social anxiety disorder as "the extreme fear of being scrutinized or judged by others in social or performance situations." Kids with social anxiety disorder may become so anxious about being criticized by their peers or teachers they refuse to attend school, experience frequent headaches, stomachaches or behavioral concerns, and have difficulty forming friendships and participating in group activities.

A puzzling diagnosis

Social anxiety disorder takes many forms, which makes it difficult to recognize. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), children with anxiety disorders, including social anxiety disorder, often exhibit restlessness, poor concentration, difficulty remembering details and understanding concepts, and lower school performance -- telltale signs of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Anxious kids also may lash out in the face of criticism or embarrassment and/or refuse to speak in situations where they feel uncomfortable, symptoms typically misconstrued as anger and defiance.

So, how can you tell if your child is struggling with anxiety? Anxiety-specific warning signs may include:

• Centered, focused thoughts -- The AAP reports that children with social anxiety disorder often fixate on a specific worry, such as getting bad grades. These obtrusive thoughts may interfere with concentration.

• Difficulty sleeping -- Worries may keep your child up at night, and the lack of sleep can contribute to fatigue, irritability and poor concentration.

• Family history -- Children are much more likely to develop an anxiety disorder if a parent, sibling or other close relative also experiences anxiety.

• Panic attacks -- Public speaking, being called on in class or simply going to school may trigger panic attacks -- sudden nausea, shaking, rapid heartbeat and difficulty breathing -- in kids with social anxiety disorder.

• Selective mutism -- Your child may refuse to speak at school. At home, he is talkative and cheerful.

• Separation anxiety -- Your child may cling to you in social situations or worry excessively when she is away from home.

At Healthy Horizons, the behavioral health team has the expertise to care for a wide range of emotional and mental health challenges. Faith Berry, MS, LPC, and Don Wleklinski, APRN, offer comprehensive services individualized to each patient and family's needs. To schedule an appointment, call 479-215-3190 today.

Conquering anxiety

Social anxiety disorder typically responds well to treatment, which may -- depending on the severity of a child's symptoms -- include medication and behavioral therapy. The goal of therapy is to help children identify anxiety cues, such as a racing heartbeat or persistent worries, and learn to better handle these cues through a variety of methods, including relaxation techniques.

In cases where anxiety occurs concurrently with ADHD, oppositional defiance disorder or learning difficulties, treating anxiety first through medication or therapy often gives doctors a clearer picture of the severity of remaining symptoms and the best ways to address them.

Happier school days ahead

If your child is resistant or refuses to go to school, the ADAA offers guidance that may help him overcome his anxiety and learn to enjoy, rather than dread, the school day. Some of the ADAA's tips include:

• Discuss your child's anxiety with school administrators, teachers and guidance counselors. When all school professionals are aware of the diagnosis, they can better work with your child to identify successful anxiety coping mechanisms.

• Foster hobbies. Depending on your child's interests, taking piano lessons, playing a sport, attending a dance class or joining an after-school club can help her feel more confident and give her something to look forward to during the school day.

• Schedule a weekend or after-school meet-and-greet with your child's teacher. Your child may have more success bonding with his teacher on neutral ground away from school. When a new school day arrives, he may then feel less intimated and view his teacher as someone she can trust.

General News on 08/28/2019