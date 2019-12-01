The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls basketball team improved to 4-0 Monday with a 47-21 win over Shiloh Christian at the Court of Champions in Springdale.

The Lady Panthers led 12-5 after the first quarter and 24-9 at halftime.

Siloam Springs increased its lead to 40-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Brooke Smith had 10, Mimo Jacklik nine, Sophie Stephenson six, Rachel Rine four and Audrey Sears and Faith Ellis each with two.

Shiloh Christian canceled the ninth-grade boys game.

The ninth-grade teams return to action on Thursday against Alma.

