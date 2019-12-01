Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Kiree Hutchings goes up for a shot during Tuesday's game against Champion Christian at Bill George Arena.

Behind a shooting effort over 50 percent for a second consecutive game, the John Brown University men's basketball team continued its unbeaten streak to start the season after an 83-63 win over Champion Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 26, inside Bill George Arena.

Champion Christian (2-3), based in Hot Springs, rode a game-high 23 points on 9 of 20 shooting from Cameron Dismuke, but the Golden Eagles (9-0) kept the visiting Tigers to 38 percent from the floor (22 of 58) and only 8 of 25 from behind the arc in a lopsided first half. JBU took a 43-26 lead into the break and never looked back.

Junior Rokas Grabliauskas hit five triples to lead the hosts with 15 points, while senior Quintin Bailey was again a force inside the paint, hitting an efficient 6 of 8 from the floor to contribute 14 points and eight rebounds, while also dishing three assists. Freshman James Beckom was the other Golden Eagle in double figures, posting 10 points, three rebounds and three assists -- all career-high marks.

An 11-0 run to start the second half built John Brown's largest lead of the contest at 28, 54-26, but after head coach Jason Beschta turned to the bench, Champion Christian took advantage, out-scoring the Golden Eagles 37-29 over the remainder of the contest. Dismuke's 18 second-half points led the Tiger comeback effort that ultimately fell well short.

The hosts controlled the boards with a 36-28 margin, and used 10 offensive rebounds to put back 18 second-chance points. Behind Bailey and Nemanja Obradovic's nine points, the Golden Eagles owned the paint, out-scoring the visitors by a 54-42 difference.

While Dismuke accounted for a majority of the Tiger offense off the bench, two other visitors scored 11 points for Champion Christian coming off the pine in Cory Griggs and D'Andre Butler. The rest of the team provided only 18 points.

The Golden Eagles will continue their five-game homestand Tuesday when JBU welcomes Ecclesia (Ark.) to Bill George Arena on Tuesday night for a 7:30 p.m. matchup following the women's game at 5:30 p.m.

Sports on 12/01/2019