Connie Brown

Connie Brown of Siloam Springs, Arkansas died November 26, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Rogers, Arkansas. She was born February 19, 1921 in Beaver County, Oklahoma to Ira Flock and Mary Louise Leeper Flock. On November 12, 1939, Connie married Woodrow Brown.

Connie lived the first half of her life in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle areas until 1967. Connie graduated from Darrouzett, Texas, High School in 1939. Connie learned to cook feeding farm hands in the area. When she cooked, there was always an abundance of good, filling country food ending with some of the best pies ever. The family owned and operated a grocery store in Darrouzett for several years. She belonged to the United Methodist Church and Eastern Star and was a Worthy Matron.

The last half of her life was spent on cattle farms in McDonald County, Missouri, and near Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Finally, she lived the last few years at Innisfree Retirement Center in Rogers, Arkansas. At each location she quickly found friends, bridge partners as well as church homes. In Siloam Springs she often enjoyed Travel Masters trips and Branson outings with friends. Her Sunday school class at the Siloam Springs First United Methodist Church was the highlight of her week. Her great-grandson Sullivan brought great joy in her last two years. She was always pleased to share pictures and looked forward to his visits.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 73 years Woodrow in 2013, brother and sister-in-law Roland and Lynette Flock. Survivors include son Teddy Brown and wife Norma of Siloam Springs, Arkansas: grandchildren Teddi Gail Blagg and husband Donnie of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Craig Brown and wife Micca of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and great grandson Sullivan Max Brown, along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday December 3, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. A visitation will follow the service. Burial will be at Darrouzett Cemetery, Darrouzett, Texas, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation following at the Darrouzett Senior Citizens Center. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Leonard Lovell

Leonard Lovell of Decatur, Ark., died Nov 25, 2019.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather or "pawpaw" as his grankids called him. He was a retired pastor with a BA in theology who had previously been the pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Sulphur Springs, Ark., for over 20 years, and was still an active leader-figure in the church. He was passionate about his faith, family, poetry, and the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Alice Lovell; and one daughter, Deanna Lovell.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Lovell of the home; son, Jeffrey Lovell of Baton Rouge, La.; daughter, Hannah Lovell of Decatur, Ark.; three granddaughters, one great-grandson, two great-granddaughters, one brother, Troy Lovell of Gentry, Ark.; and sister, Mary Stone of New Mexico.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, with the funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. with Pastor George Ellis officiating. Burial followed at Bentonville Cemetery with Military Honors.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

C. David Milner

C. David Milner, 78, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Oct. 30, 2019.

A celebration of life service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Samuel Leburn Mullin

Samuel Leburn Mullin, 87, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died November 26, 2019, at The Maples at Har-Ber Meadows, Springdale, Ark. He was born July 28, 1932, in Jay, Oklahoma, to John Mullin and Eveline Beck Mullin. Sam married Yvonne Hutson June 22, 1953, in Jay, Oklahoma. He worked for Franklin Electric until he retired and worked for Harp's, also did volunteer work for the hospital and the VA. Sam was a member of the American Legion #29 and the Eastgate Free Will Baptist Church. He served our country in the Army during Korea.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Yvonne; son, Ronald; and his siblings, Dorothy Asher, Charlie Mullin, Ethel Beck, Helen Duble, Raymond Mullin, Cleo Merryman, Bob Mullin, Agnes Mullin and Pansie Mullin.

Survivors include his daughters, Charlette Carper of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Denise Carpenter and her husband Mike of Benton, Arkansas and Stephanie Rector of Eucha, Oklahoma; daughter-in-law, Maureen Mullin of California; grandchildren, Amanda Perkins, Angela Wagner, Samantha Clanton, Jason Carpenter, Justin Hill, Ashley Rector, Braden Rector, Bryant Rector, Nick Economus, Travis Economus and Melissa Riggle; great-grandchildren, Aidan McDaniel, Raymond McDaniel, Kylie Perkins, Paisley Perkins, Mason Clanton, Mackenzie Clanton, Madeline Clanton, Carson Hill, Hunter Rector, Delilah McGarrah, Hadlie McGarrah, Parker Wagner, Paige Wagner, Cassie Anne Carpenter, Colton Jason Carpenter, Travis Economus Jr., Antonio Economus and Vanessa Economus; Sister Bertha Oryall of Sulphur Springs, Arkansas; brother, Frank Mullin of Colcord, Oklahoma; brother-in-law, Joe Merryman of Chouteau, Oklahoma.

Funeral services were 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Burial will follow at Falling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, Arkansas. Visitation was 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com

Martha Ann Rowden

Martha Ann Rowden, 90, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born on Aug. 6, 1929 in Purdy, Mo., a daughter of Rena Seth.

She is survived by her son, Mark Rowden of Siloam Springs.

The family will host a private memorial service at a later date.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of cremation arrangements.

Anita Zoe Ray

Anita Zoe Ray, 85, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away November 23, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born November 8, 1934, in Gentry, Arkansas, to Theodore Coleman Barney and Velda Kathleen Ford Barney. Anita lived most of her life in the Siloam Springs area graduating from Siloam Springs High school in 1952 and then married Charles "Charlie" Oliver Ray on July 4, 1953. She worked as a bank teller at Bratt Wasson, later for J.C. Penney's and finishing her career in accounts receivable for Siloam Springs Medical Center. Anita attended New Life Church, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Survivors include sons, Ted Ray and wife Jamie of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Terry Ray of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; daughters Brenda Sartell and husband Kevin of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Joey Ray Thurman of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Jeremy Ray, Ethan Dudley, Katie DeSpain, Nicole Harris, Abby Ray, Whitney Jones, Miranda Sartell and Hailey Thurman; five great-grandchildren, Maia DeSpain, Averi Harris, Parker Jones, Landon Harris and Maci DeSpain; one brother, Bruce Barney and wife Brenda of Copperas Cove, Texas; and one sister, Lillian "Kathy" Hudson and husband Richard "Dick" of Peel, Arkansas.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Obits on 12/01/2019