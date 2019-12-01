Sign in
Senior Center menu by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Dec. 2 -- Dec. 6

Monday -- Fried fish, French fries, green tomato relish, coleslaw, whole wheat roll

Tuesday -- Hearty beef stew, deli salad w/dressing, skillet cornbread, pumpkin bar w/cream frosting

Wednesday -- BBQ pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans, whole wheat roll, fruit cocktail

Thursday -- Chicken and wild rice, sugar snap peas, cranberry salad, whole wheat roll

Friday -- Spaghetti w/meat sauce, vegetable medley, spiced peaches, garlic toast

Dec. 9 -- Dec. 13

Monday -- Sweet/sour chicken, fluffy rice, garden salad w/dressing, whole wheat roll, carrot cake

Tuesday -- Baked fish cakes, green beans, glazed carrots, hot biscuit

Wednesday -- Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetable blend, whole wheat roll

Thursday -- Brown sugar glazed ham, 1/2 baked sweet potato, braised red cabbage, whole wheat roll, pineapple cake

Friday -- Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, cranberry salad

Dec. 16 -- Dec. 20

Monday -- Beef lasagna, fresh corn, sugar snap peas, garlic bread, chocolate brownie

Tuesday -- Christmas Lunch -- Pineapple glazed ham, green bean casserole, sweet potato patties, Waldorf salad, whole wheat roll

Wednesday -- Fried fish, pinto beans, seasoned greens, skillet cornbread, berry crisp

Thursday -- Brisket plate, vegetable casserole, roasted potatoes, whole wheat roll

Friday -- Popcorn chicken, macaroni and cheese, fresh green beans, hot biscuit

Dec. 23 -- Dec. 27

Monday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli casserole, whole wheat roll, apple crisp

Tuesday -- Closed for Christmas Eve Holiday

Wednesday -- Closed for Christmas Day Holiday

Thursday -- Ham and beans, pan-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned greens, skillet cornbread, banana pudding w/vanilla wafers

Friday -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, mixed green salad w/dressing, fresh baked cookie

Dec. 30 -- Dec. 31

Monday -- Fried fish, French fries, green tomato relish, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, blushing pears

Tuesday -- Hearty beef stew, deli salad w/dressing, skillet cornbread, pumpkin bar w/cream frosting

General News on 12/01/2019

Print Headline: Senior Center menu

