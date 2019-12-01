Dec. 2 -- Dec. 6
Monday -- Fried fish, French fries, green tomato relish, coleslaw, whole wheat roll
Tuesday -- Hearty beef stew, deli salad w/dressing, skillet cornbread, pumpkin bar w/cream frosting
Wednesday -- BBQ pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans, whole wheat roll, fruit cocktail
Thursday -- Chicken and wild rice, sugar snap peas, cranberry salad, whole wheat roll
Friday -- Spaghetti w/meat sauce, vegetable medley, spiced peaches, garlic toast
Dec. 9 -- Dec. 13
Monday -- Sweet/sour chicken, fluffy rice, garden salad w/dressing, whole wheat roll, carrot cake
Tuesday -- Baked fish cakes, green beans, glazed carrots, hot biscuit
Wednesday -- Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetable blend, whole wheat roll
Thursday -- Brown sugar glazed ham, 1/2 baked sweet potato, braised red cabbage, whole wheat roll, pineapple cake
Friday -- Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, cranberry salad
Dec. 16 -- Dec. 20
Monday -- Beef lasagna, fresh corn, sugar snap peas, garlic bread, chocolate brownie
Tuesday -- Christmas Lunch -- Pineapple glazed ham, green bean casserole, sweet potato patties, Waldorf salad, whole wheat roll
Wednesday -- Fried fish, pinto beans, seasoned greens, skillet cornbread, berry crisp
Thursday -- Brisket plate, vegetable casserole, roasted potatoes, whole wheat roll
Friday -- Popcorn chicken, macaroni and cheese, fresh green beans, hot biscuit
Dec. 23 -- Dec. 27
Monday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli casserole, whole wheat roll, apple crisp
Tuesday -- Closed for Christmas Eve Holiday
Wednesday -- Closed for Christmas Day Holiday
Thursday -- Ham and beans, pan-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned greens, skillet cornbread, banana pudding w/vanilla wafers
Friday -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, mixed green salad w/dressing, fresh baked cookie
Dec. 30 -- Dec. 31
Monday -- Fried fish, French fries, green tomato relish, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, blushing pears
Tuesday -- Hearty beef stew, deli salad w/dressing, skillet cornbread, pumpkin bar w/cream frosting
Print Headline: Senior Center menu