Nov. 18
• Destiny Kauleen Kersten, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ronnie Dale Fitts, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 19
• Oscar A. Martinez-Mendoza, 23, cited in connection with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Luis Enrique Andrade-Gonzalez, 23, cited in connection with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Darrell Wayne Mahler, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• James Stuart Lawson Jr., 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Steven Tyler Davis, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• James Avon Hill Jr., 54 cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Randell Cecil Rogers, 63, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Lydia Paige Lay, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Brittney Derae Self, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Gary Alan Frazier, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt, failure to appear.
• Michael Don Collins, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Adam Douglas Rivera, 37, arrested in connection with disorderly conduct, public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Samantha Renea Jenkins, 22, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
Nov. 20
• Joshua Clayton Johnson, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Tabitha Rachael Youngblood, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with smoking on school property, providing minors with tobacco products, vapor products, alternative nicotine products, e-liquid products and cigarette papers.
Nov. 21
• Rafel Borjes, 60, arrested in connection with rape.
• Andrew Charles Rochier IV, 28, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Pedro Olivas Magallanes, 59, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening.
• Alicia Zavala, 66, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 22
• Vanessa Louann Kirby, 25, cited in connection with theft by receiving.
• Misty Dawn Elmore, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Sammuel Ralph Pyeatte, 57, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 23
• Jason Carlson, 31, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Shane Kenneth Brasgalla, 26, cited in connection with assault - 3rd degree.
Nov. 24
• Derek Scott Farmer, 39, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, hit and run accident, failure to appear.
