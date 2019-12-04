Sign in
Arrests and Citations by Staff Reports | December 4, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Nov. 18

• Destiny Kauleen Kersten, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ronnie Dale Fitts, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 19

• Oscar A. Martinez-Mendoza, 23, cited in connection with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

• Luis Enrique Andrade-Gonzalez, 23, cited in connection with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

• Darrell Wayne Mahler, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• James Stuart Lawson Jr., 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Steven Tyler Davis, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• James Avon Hill Jr., 54 cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Randell Cecil Rogers, 63, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Lydia Paige Lay, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brittney Derae Self, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Gary Alan Frazier, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt, failure to appear.

• Michael Don Collins, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Adam Douglas Rivera, 37, arrested in connection with disorderly conduct, public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Samantha Renea Jenkins, 22, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Nov. 20

• Joshua Clayton Johnson, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tabitha Rachael Youngblood, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with smoking on school property, providing minors with tobacco products, vapor products, alternative nicotine products, e-liquid products and cigarette papers.

Nov. 21

• Rafel Borjes, 60, arrested in connection with rape.

• Andrew Charles Rochier IV, 28, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Pedro Olivas Magallanes, 59, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening.

• Alicia Zavala, 66, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 22

• Vanessa Louann Kirby, 25, cited in connection with theft by receiving.

• Misty Dawn Elmore, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Sammuel Ralph Pyeatte, 57, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 23

• Jason Carlson, 31, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Shane Kenneth Brasgalla, 26, cited in connection with assault - 3rd degree.

Nov. 24

• Derek Scott Farmer, 39, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, hit and run accident, failure to appear.

