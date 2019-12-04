This year, the citizens of Siloam Springs will get to rock around the Christmas tree at the annual Heritage League Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, which will coincide with the mayor's Light up Siloam, according to the Heritage League's website.

The parade will also be celebrating its 50th anniversary, according to Holland Hayden, president of the Heritage League. The theme of the parade will be "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, 50 years of Heritage League," she said.

The parade will begin at Siloam Springs Middle School on Dogwood Street and head east on Tulsa Street, north on Mount Olive Street, east on Jefferson Street, north on Maxwell Street, west on Main Street, north on Broadway Street and west on University Street, coming to an end near the Mount Olive and University intersection, according to the Heritage League website.

Community Christmas festivities will begin before parade time. At the Chautauqua Amphitheater, a Merry Tuba Christmas is planned for 4 p.m. featuring Christmas carols played on Tubas and Euphoniums; the Siloam Springs High School Christmas choir will sing a medley of Christmas songs at 4:45 p.m.; and a local Bluegrass band, The Butler Creek Boys, who will perform Christmas carols at 5:15 p.m., Hayden said.

The Siloam Springs Museum is also hosting an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. with cookies and punch, according to interim director Mary Nolan. The event will also feature photos of Christmas parades from the past.

At 5:45 p.m., just as the parade is approaching downtown, Mayor John Mark Turner will wave his magical candy cane at the Chautauqua Amphitheater to turn on all the Christmas lights in downtown Siloam Springs for the season, Hayden said.

The Christmas parade is one of two winter fundraisers that the Heritage League hosts. The second is Breakfast with Santa which will be held on the morning of Dec. 7 at the Siloam Springs Community Building, according to the Heritage League website. Tickets for Breakfast for Santa are no longer available. Proceeds for both events will go toward local scholarships and underprivileged families, the website states.

Parade participants will have the chance to win in one of three categories -- general entries, commercial entries and religious entries. Prizes awarded will be first place, $100; second place, $50; and honorable mention. All judged entries will also have the chance to enter the Christmas Star competition, Hayden said. This is a best of theme category and is judged solely on representation of the parade theme, she said.

More information is available on the Heritage League website, hlofss.weebly.com or on the organization's Facebook page.

General News on 12/04/2019