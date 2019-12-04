The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys picked up their first win of the season Monday, defeating Gravette 42-39 at Siloam Springs Middle School.

The game was tied at 16 after the first quarter, but the Panthers pulled ahead 29-21 at halftime. Siloam Springs extended that lead to 38-29 going into the fourth quarter and held off a Gravette rally.

Mason Simmons led the Panthers with 16 points, while Nolan Wills had 11, Nate Hawbaker nine and Eric Debler six.

The eighth-grade boys opened their season with a loss to Bentonville Lincoln on Nov. 21.

The eighth-grade boys are back in action Thursday against Alma.

Seventh-grade boys

The seventh-grade boys picked up their first win of the season Monday with a 50-21 win against Gravette.

The Panthers (1-2) scored 19 points in the first quarter to take a 19-4 lead and then pulled ahead 36-11 at halftime. The Panthers led 48-16 going into the fourth quarter.

Gio Flores led the Panthers with 16 points, while Darian Caldwell had eight, Jackson Still and Josiah Thompson seven each, Braydon Snider four and Kimber Haggard, Mikey McKinley, Landon Fain and Dane Market each with two.

The seventh-grade boys lost to Farmington Nov. 13 and lost to Bentonville Lincoln on Nov. 21.

The seventh-grade boys are back in action Monday at home against Bentonville Washington.

Eighth-grade girls

The eighth-grade girls picked up a 38-22 win over Gravette.

Complete statistics were not available at presstime.

The Lady Panthers will host Alma on Thursday.

Seventh-grade girls

The seventh-grade girls were defeated 40-32 by Gravette on Monday night, dropping the Lady Panthers to 0-3 on the season.

The Lady Panthers also lost to Farmington 48-22 on Nov. 13 and 17-8 to Shiloh Christian on Nov. 25.

The seventh-graders are back in action Monday at Bentonville Washington.

Sports on 12/04/2019