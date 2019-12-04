Photo submitted The DePriest home, located at 606 S. Elm St., is one of five homes that will be featured during the Mothering Matters 2019 Christmas Home Tour.

Mothering Matters is adding a mystery location to its annual Christmas Home Tour this year.

Five local homes will open their doors for tours of their holiday decorations from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10 at the door and $8 in advance.

The four homes on the tour that have been announced represent a variety of architectural styles, ranging from a newly built Craftsman style home to a loft in a historic downtown building. However, the location of the fifth mystery home is under wraps, according to Jennifer Heathcote, coordinator for the women's ministry.

"We are not giving any details about where it is until you actually go on the tour," she said. "So you go to one of the other houses and get your map, and it will tell you where the location is."

One of the mentor moms in Mothering Matters came up with the fun new twist on the home tour, she said. As an added incentive, the refreshments will also be at the mystery location.

"We are pretty excited, it's pretty different," Heathcote said.

The home tour serves as a fundraiser for Mothering Matters, a ministry for moms of young kids sponsored by the Siloam Springs Bible Church, Heathcote said. The ministry has special speakers, small groups and more experienced mentor moms and women from a number of local denominations are involved, she said. The funds raised from the home tour help pay for childcare.

"The primary purpose is to get moms to connect with each other because a lot of times being a young mom is very isolating, and also to get them to connect with Christ," Heathcote said. "That's ultimately what we want moms to do, to find their identity in Christ and we want to be able to help them do that."

Community members open their homes for the tour to support the cause.

"They donate their time and decorate their homes for us," Heathcote said. "We have been very blessed by people's generosity in opening their homes to us because that's not a small feat."

Advance tickets are on sale until Friday at noon and can be purchased at Occasions, Sassafras, The Cafe on Broadway, Heart of the Home and 2 Gals Junk. More information is available on the Mothering Matters Facebook page.

Whorton Home

2370 Montclair Ave.

The Whortons love Christmas and setting the stage for the most wonderful time of the year. The family believes that Christmas comes in all colors and styles and a room just isn't complete without a tree. Cara has worked in the floral industry as a designer for 20 years. Christmas is the one time of year she stops to display the things she loves most in her own home.

As newlyweds, Brian and Cara purchased their very first meager tree and still proudly display it each year. Over the years, their collection has grown and everyone has adopted a favorite tree. Hot wassail will be served around the outdoor fireplace.

DePriest Home

606 S. Elm St.

The DePriest's two-story home is newly built in the Craftsman style and fits into their historic Siloam Springs neighborhood, right in the heart of town.

The family enjoys decorating for Christmas in a traditional and eclectic style. Marcia has a collection of Snow Babies and has also made many quilts. Behind their house, they designed and custom built a lovely greenhouse made from vintage doors and windows.

The DePriests moved here recently from Colorado and are enjoying living in the community.

The bake sale will take place at the DePriest Home.

Lanker Loft

120 S. Maxwell St.

The Lanker Family purchased a 1928 historic downtown building three years ago and began lots of renovations. The building currently houses their clothing boutique, Madison Avenue Downtown Flair, as well as their event venue, The Brick Ballroom. It also houses the Tintos and Tapas restaurant.

Last spring, the Lankers decided to sell their house and move into the upstairs loft above their shop. After many creative ideas, renovations and using much of their wonderful architectural salvage, the Lankers have made a very special home which you will love visiting. From the restored heart pine floors to the peacock-colored kitchen cabinets, their home has an old-meets-modern vibe and is full of surprises.

Tagami Home

2407 W. Cherry Hills Drive

The Tagami home was originally built in the 1970s ranch style and was recently completely renovated.

The new renovation includes an open floor plan with a large central stone fireplace and is decorated in a mix of Scandinavian and Asian modern style. The family enjoys the calm environment and minimalist lifestyle. The colors are light and bright, highlighting restored Danish modern furniture and wonderful, original artwork.

General News on 12/04/2019