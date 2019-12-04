After capturing its first-ever Sooner Athletic regular season title, the John Brown University men's soccer team reeled in the conference accolades as the league announced the 2019 All-Conference teams and superlatives on Nov. 7.

The Golden Eagles had freshman Oscar Carballo selected Player of the Year, freshman Jacob Zamarron was named Offensive Player of the Year, senior Britt Wisener collected Goalkeeper of the Year honors, junior Marcelo Mendes earned Newcomer of the Year and third-year head coach Brenton Benware was voted Coach of the Year.

All four Golden Eagles listed were named to the league's first team and were joined by senior Amilcar Gonzalez and sophomore Adrian Immel in the Sooner Athletic's top 14 players. Junior Samuel Estrada and freshman Matej Urbanija were both voted onto the second team.

Six of the seven student-athletes honored appeared on the All-Conference lists for the first time in their respective careers. Only Immel returns to the first team for a consecutive season after being named the conference's Freshman of the Year last season.

Carballo, who also landed the Freshman of the Year honors, finished second in the SAC in shots (133) and second overall in shots per game (5.14). He posted a second-best 2.59 points per game as Carballo finished the regular season with 20 goals, nine assists and 49 total points. The Costa Rica native tallied three game-winners for the Golden Eagles, which finished with a 17-4-1 record and an 8-1-0 mark in conference play.

Another fresh face in the league this year, Zamarron finished second in the nation in points per game (3.05) and shots on goal per game (3.10). The Rogers product also led the Sooner Athletic with 26 goals and 61 points, and added nine assists. Zamarron potted five game-winners for the Golden Eagles in 2019.

In his second year as a starter, Wisener stepped up to bolster the John Brown defensive corps, allowing just 1.32 goals per contest. The Houston, Texas, native stopped nearly two-thirds of the shots opponents sent on target (.625), racking up 45 saves on the season and leading the Golden Eagles to a 17-4-1 record. Wisener was called upon the least of any SAC keeper, however, required to make just 2.05 saves per match. JBU allowed just five goals in conference play (0.56 average).

Mendes, a native of Johannesburg, South Africa, posted two goals and two assists (six points) from the Golden Eagles back line in 2019. He helped JBU allow just 1.21 goals against per match and played 15 full-time matches on the season.

Gonzalez finished the regular season leading the nation in assists (21) and assists per game (0.95). The native of Springdale dished out multiple assists four times this season and recorded at least one helper on 12 occasions. The senior also scored nine goals, three game-winners, and finished third on the team with 39 points.

Immel returned to the first-team ballot with a strong sophomore campaign that saw the native German start 21 contests in 2019. He also dished out 11 assists, second-most on the squad, while scoring his first collegiate goal of the season. After adding a second, the defensive midfielder finished with 15 points, good enough for fifth among all Golden Eagles.

Estrada was called upon to use his creativity to play a much larger role in 2019 as the native El Salvadorian tripled his previous career-high in minutes played as he spent nearly 1,400 minutes on the pitch, starting 14 matches. He dished out three assists from the defensive midfield position as Estrada played the full match eight times and played 70 minutes or more 14 times.

Urbanija capped off a stellar first season that saw the Slovenian start 21 contests and log the third most minutes of any Golden Eagle. The defender was on the pitch for all but 90 minutes of the season, logging 1,884 total minutes played. He was part of a back line that conceded just five goals in nine conference matches and posted a combined 11 clean sheets. JBU finished the regular season tied for 46th in the nation, conceding just 1.21 goals per game.

Benware's third season as head coach proved to be his best so far, as his squad compiled a 17-4-1 mark on the season and won the conference regular season championship for the first time in program history -- JBU's 25th season as a member of the Sooner Athletic. His squad features three of the most prolific point-producers in the NAIA this season in Carballo, Zamarron and Gonzalez as JBU finished third in the nation in assists per game (3.59), and is second in shots per game (22.5) and ninth in goals per game (3.86) and total shutouts (11).

Sports on 12/04/2019