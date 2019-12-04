John Brown University volleyball senior Jessica Schultz was selected to the All-Sooner Athletic Conference first team, while senior Carly McKinney and sophomore Carrie Ciesla received second team selections, the conference office announced on Nov. 15. Schultz was also named the league's Hitter of the Year for the second time in her career.

Senior Kinzee Mayo and junior Jaden Williams were tabbed for honorable mention accolades as well.

Now a three-time first team selection, Schultz led the Golden Eagles in kills (292) and kills per set (2.68), while finishing as the SAC's most efficient hitter with a .349 (292-84-596) attack percentage. The Windsor, Colo., native started all 34 matches on the season and posted 14 double-digit kill performances, including a season-high 16 terminations in a sweep of Southwestern Christian (Oct. 8). The middle hitter also excelled on defense, posting a single-season career-best 108 total rejections -- 18 solo and 87 assisted.

After sitting out the 2018 season due to a medical redshirt, the two-time first team selection returned with a second team nod as McKinney anchored the John Brown back-row defense. The Mission Viejo, Calif., product led the squad with 3.93 digs per set but also contributed 2.18 kills per set on the attack to lead the Golden Eagles with seven kill-dig double-doubles. McKinney dug up double-digit attack attempts 24 times, including a career-high 32 scoops in a four-set win at Mid-America Christian (Nov. 1). Also a constant threat from the service line, the senior served up 28 aces at a .973 efficiency. She was named the SAC's Defensive Player of the Week on Nov. 4.

Ciesla earned her first-career All-Conference selection despite playing in a two-setter system, but still averaged 5.53 assists per set that allowed the Golden Eagle attackers to hit at a .221 clip, JBU's best mark of the Ken Carver era. The native of Greenwood, Ark., was named the SAC's Setter of the Week on Sept. 16. She posted four assist-dig double-doubles and passed around a career-high 30 assists in a five-set win over St. Ambrose (Oct. 11). Ciesla was also a constant threat from the service line, as she notched 37 aces on the season. She easily set a single-season career high with 564 assists on the regular season.

A product of Anthony, Kan., Mayo averaged 1.79 kills per set and hit .205 (170-64-518) on the season, taking the third-most swings on the squad. After her career-high 12 kill performance in a sweep versus Sterling (Aug. 24), the senior secured her first-career SAC Hitter of the Week honors. Her 170 terminations on the season was a new single-season career best.

Williams turned in single-season career bests in each major statistical category as John Brown's secondary middle. The Springdale native provided 135 kills and averaged 1.59 kills per set. She hit .282 (135-46-316), second-best on the team, and also contributed eight solo blocks and 47 block-assists in the front-row defensive effort.

