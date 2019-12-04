50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Hollis Scarbrough, resident of the Siloam Springs-Gentry area for the previous 8 years, bought and took over the management of Ralph Cloyd Ford Motor Co.

Mr. Scarbrough asked his friends to come by and see him...and all the who hadn't met him, he especially invited to come out and get acquainted.

Mr. Cloyd had been in the "Ford" business for himself for the previous 8 years. Before that he worked 10 1/2 years for another dealer. Between those times, he ran a repair and mechanics shop for 3 years. He planned to remain on Mr. Scarbrough's force as salesman.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

A long wait was finally over for senior citizens in Siloam Springs.

On Friday the new Senior Activities Center had its grand opening at Heritage Heights.

The idea that started more than a year before to get the activities center out of the Methodist Church basement came to fruition just in time for Thanksgiving dinner, said Tom Schowalter, director of the Siloam Springs Housing Authority. A cooperative effort between the housing authority and the federal Housing and Urban Development agency helped build the new center on West Tulsa.

The center had been located in the church's basement for 10 years, before moving to its new location in November.

The center was built with HUD funds leftover from building projects at Heritage Heights and it was built through the help of that agency, plus the state's Office of Human Concern and the Farmer's Home Administration.

Lynn Schowalter, Senior Activities Center director, received a plaque recognizing her hard work at the activities center.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

The John Brown University men's basketball team had a successful Thanksgiving weekend after picking up two road wins in the Holy Names (Calif.) Classic held in Oakland.

On Friday, the Golden Eagles knocked down Holy Names, 87-77, and on Saturday, they followed up the performance with a 59-51 win over Cal State Maritime. The wins kept JBU's perfect record intact at 8-0 overall.

