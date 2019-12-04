Marc Hayot/Herald Leader The Siloam Springs Community Building hosted the Jingle and Mingle Holiday Market where businesses set up booths to display their sale items. Two customers are browsing for bargains at Simply Sophie's booth.

Small Business Saturday gave shoppers a chance to look for great Christmas gifts and support community businesses.

The event started around 10 a.m., Nov. 30 in Downtown Siloam Springs and was sponsored by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Siloam Springs. All of the participating shops held their own sales and offered unique bargains.

Several businesses took part in a chamber-sponsored punch card program. Shoppers with punches from five participating merchants were entered in a drawing to win holiday cash to spend at the restaurants and shops listed on the card, according to Andrew Waits, co-owner of Heart of the Home located on Broadway Street.

Along with the downtown shops, several businesses located on U.S. Highway 412 participated, including Angelinos, Chicken Depot and Foghorns.

The Jingle and Mingle Holiday Market took place at the American Legion Community Building, where several online businesses and a few brick and mortar shops set up booths to add more shopping opportunities. Participating businesses included LIVANDLUNA , The Roan Pony, Simply Sophie and Southern Grace Shoppe.

Expectations varied between business owners as to what they hoped to achieve that day. Ashley Shelley, owner of Southern Grace Shoppe in Highland Park Shopping Center, hoped to encourage people to shop local first instead of visiting chain stores.

"Shopping local does make a difference to the individuals that you are buying from, so just remember this holiday season to shop local and to support your hometown," Shelley said.

Southern Grace Shoppe sells women's, men's, and children's clothing as well as gifts. Shelley said that she was offering door busters that included T-shirts and sherpas.

Lanelle Clark, owner of Occasions on West University Street, was hoping that everyone had a good time shopping and offered 25% off store-wide. Clark said she was thankful to the community for supporting Occasions for 35 years.

Restaurants also geared up for a busy day. Don Lurie, owner of Fratelli's Wood Oven Fired Pizzeria on Broadway Street, said he expected to do 20-25% better than the average Saturday. Lurie said he loves that Siloam Springs supports its downtown businesses.

"Downtown deserves to be a destination and we love the fact that everybody does support us and comes on out," Lurie said.

Customers found plenty to be happy about as they shopped for bargains and enjoyed the warm day. Hauda Nonou came down from Fayetteville for an oil change and stayed for the shopping. She said planned to visit 2 Gals Junk and Heart of the Home while she was in town.

Melissa Peterson came home for Thanksgiving from Oklahoma City and decided to do some shopping at Occasions before she headed back. Peterson said she did not find the perfect gift, but rather it found her. She bought a Razorback shirt. Peterson said she also hoped to find some Christmas gifts while she was there.

Cammi Hevener and Cheryl Rakestraw were shopping together and both agreed they spent too much money on Saturday but had an enjoyable time doing it.

"I encourage anyone to come shop down here because everything you want to buy for someone you could find in Siloam Springs," Hevener said.

Small Business Saturday started in 2010 by American Express to help small businesses according to their website. In 2011, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution to support Small Business Saturday.

