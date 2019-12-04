It's been an exciting start to the season for the Siloam Springs swim teams.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers competed in three meets in November -- Nov. 4 against Springdale High and Springdale Har-Ber at the Jones Center, the Fayetteville Invitational Nov. 9 at the Jones Center and on Nov. 15 in Russellville for a quad meet against Russellville, Vilonia, Sylvan Hills and Pottsville.

In the Russellville meet, the Panthers won four of five duals, only losing to Russellville, while the Lady Panthers won three of the five duals.

Siloam Springs also had three swimmers qualify for the state meet at Russellville with Kate Gryder qualfying in the 200-yard freestyle and Javier Chavez and Owen Thomas both in the 200 individual medley.

Those three joined qualifiers from earlier meets. In the opening meet of the season, the boys 200-medley relay team (Owen Thomas, Malachi Becan, Matt Hargett and Javier Chavez) and girls 400 freestyle relay (Emelyn Chavez, Edith Balderrama, Erica Lescard, Rachel Luker) qualified in their first competition.

At the Fayetteville meet, the boys 200 freestyle relay (Malachi Becan, Erick Weiser, Owen Thomas, Will Gryder) qualified, while Malachi Becan qualified in the 200 individual medley and Thomas in the 100 breastroke.

The swim teams are scheduled to return to action on Dec. 6 at the Bentonville West Invitational held at the Bentonville Community Center

Russellville dual meet

Girls

200 medley relay

• 3. Naomi Boyd, Emelyn Chavez, Kate Gryer, Erica Lescard, 2:26.22.

200 freestyle

• 1. Kate Gryder, 2:16.43

• 6. Jordan Rush, 3:19.64

200 individual medley

• 4. Rachel Luker, 3:01.35

50 freestyle

• 1. Kate Gryder, 28.25

• 5. Erica Lescard, 31.37

• 16. Bianca Underwood, 45.78

100 butterfly

• 3. Emelyn Chavez, 1:33.31

100 freestyle

• 5. Rachel Luker, 1:13.88

• 10. Edith Balderrama, 1:21.00

• 13. Naomi Boyd, 1:24.97

100 backstroke

• 8. Edith Balderrama, 1:47.74

100 breaststroke

• 2. Jordan Rush, 1:34.08

• 6. Erica Lescard, 1:43.96

400 freestyle

• 3. Emelyn Chavez, Edith Balderrama, Erica Lescard, Rachel Luker, 5:13.63

Boys

200 medley relay

• 3. Owen Thomas, Malachi Becan, Matt Hargett, Javier Chavez, 2:11.14

200 freestyle

• 6. Gabe Fox, 2:39.12

• 7. Liam Scott, 2:53.13

• 8. Ethan Sigler, 2:56.56

200 individual medley

• 1. Owen Thomas, 2:22.57

• 5. Javier Chavez, 2:42.88

50 freestyle

• 1. Malachi Becan, 25.76

• 4. Erick Weiser, 29.20

100 butterfly

• 3. Javier Chavez, 1:13.14

• 6. Matt Hargett, 1:27.45

100 freestyle

• 2. Ben Haak, 1:03.26

• 9. Liam Scott, 1:12.89

• 13. Ethan Sligar, 1:18.96

500 freestyle

• 2. Owen Thomas, 5:58.30

• 5. Gabe Fox, 7:09.31

200 freestyle

• 3. Javier Chavez, Matt Hargett, Ben Haak, Malachi Becan, 1:56.24

100 backstroke

• 1. Malachi Becan, 1:15.87

• 3. Erick Weiser, 1:48.88

100 breaststroke

• 2. Ben Haak, 1:23.03

400 freestyle relay

• 2. Liam Scott, Owen Thomas, Erick Weiser, Gabe Fox, 4:49.46

Fayetteville Invitational

Girls

200 medley

• 15. Naomi Boyd, Kate Gryder, Erica Lescard, Edith Balderrama, 2:39.04

200 freestyle

• 22. Emelyn Chavez, 3:02.43

200 individual medley

• 15. Rachel Luker, 2:59.67

50 freestyle

• 52. Naomi Boyd, 35.75

• 71. Bianca Underwood, 43.81

100 butterfly

• 20. Erica Lesgard, 1:37.11

100 freestyle

• 49. Emelyn Chavez, 1:17.67

• 55. Edith Balderrama, 1:21.11

• 59. Jenifer Portillo-Reyes, 1:26.51

• 69. Bianca Underwood, 1:37.47

200 freestyle relay

• 12. Erica Lescard, Rachel Luker, Emelyn Chavez, Edith Balderrama, 2:14.20

100 backstroke

• 20. Naomi Boyd, 1:29.10

• 24. Edith Balderrama, 1:50.51

• 25. Jennifer Portillo-Reyes, 1:51.12

100 breaststroke

• 21. Rachel Luker, 1:43.35

• 22. Erica Lescard, 1:43.47

Boys

200 medley relay

• 8. Will Gryder, Owen Thomas, Malachi Becan, Gabe Fox, 2:00.45

200 freestyle

• 21. Erick Weiser, 2:41.78

200 individual medley

• 16. Malachi Becan, 2:42.41

50 freestyle

• 8. Will Gryder, 25.74

• 26. Matt Hargett, 29.07

• 45. Ethan Sligar, 35.25

100 butterfly

• 6. Owen Thomas, 1:05.17

100 freestyle

• 24. Malachi Becan, 1:03.02

• 40. Ethan Sligar, 1:17.63

200 freestyle

• 6. Malachi Becan, Erick Weiser, Owen Thomas, Will Gryder, 1:45.75

100 backstroke

• 8. Matt Hargett, 1:18.29

100 breaststroke

• 9. Owen Thomas, 1:13.22

• 15. Will Gryder, 1:19.31

