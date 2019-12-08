Alma's Makia Cravey scored a layup at the buzzer to hand the Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls their first defeat of the season Thursday 34-32 inside the Panther Den at Siloam Springs High School.

Sophie Stephenson hit a 3-pointer for Siloam Springs (4-1) to tie the game at 32 with nine seconds remaining, setting up Alma's last-second heroics.

Alma led the Lady Panthers 9-2 after the first quarter and 17-13 at halftime. The Lady Airedales extended their lead to 27-21 going into the fourth quarter.

Stephenson and Brooke Ross each scored 11 points to lead the Lady Panthers, while Mimo Jacklik scored seven and Rachel Rine three.

Presli Taylor hit five 3-pointers and led Alma with 22 points.

Siloam Springs is back in action Monday at Bentonville West.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs boys picked up their first win of the season Thursday 41-29 against Alma inside Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers (1-2) took a 16-6 lead after the first quarter and pulled ahead 23-9 at halftime.

Siloam Springs extended its lead to 38-15 going into the fourth quarter.

Nathan Vachon led the Panthers with 17 points, while Dalton Newman scored 12, Connor Clayton eight and Levi Fox and Jackson Spence with two each.

Brady Noyes led Alma with 12 points.

Eighth-grade girls

The eighth-grade girls' rally in the fourth quarter came up one point short, falling to Alma 25-24 Thursday inside the Panther Den.

Alma led 4-1 after the first quarter and 11-5 at halftime. The Lady Airedales took a 18-10 lead going into the fourth quarter, where Siloam Springs outscored Alma 14-7.

Addison Pilcher and Chaney Stanaland each scored eight points to lead Siloam Springs (1-1), while Ellen Slater had three, Lexi Masters and Emily Keehn each with two and Isabella Anglin-Rovira one.

Eighth-grade boys

Alma outscored the Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys 4-3 in overtime to take a 44-43 victory inside the Panther Activity Center on Thursday night.

The Airedales led 14-8 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs rallied to tie the game 24-24 at halftime.

The game was tied 33-33 after the third quarter and 40-40 at the end of regulation.

Nate Hawbaker led Siloam Springs (1-1) with 12 points, while Diego Carrizal had nine, Eric Debler seven, Silas Tugwell six, Cayden Hansen four and Nolan Wills three.

Ian Rhoads led Alma with 26 points, while Jackson Daily had 12.

Sports on 12/08/2019