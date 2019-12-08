The city board of directors passed a 2020 budget that includes $50.3 million in revenue and $48.3 million in expenditures at its meeting on Tuesday.

The 2020 budget was presented during three workshops that began on Oct. 15 and ended on Nov. 18. City Administrator Phillip Patterson and Christina Petriches, the finance director and treasurer for the city of Siloam Springs, conducted the workshops to educate the city board on the changes that will occur in 2020.

The city will end 2019 within budget, according to Patterson. Sales tax year to date is approximately 0.1% lower than in 2018 and county sales tax revenue year to date is approximately 2.3% lower compared to 2018, he said. Patterson attributed this to one huge payment of county sales tax in 2018 which created the discrepancy between 2018 and 2019.

"Looking at overall sales tax we are expecting to come in $200,000 under budget from our original projection," Patterson said. "Overall our revenues are going to remain what is budgeted."

Looking ahead to 2020, the city is projected to receive $50.3 million in revenue and $48.3 million in expenses, Patterson said. There are no anticipated increases in expenses in electrical power cost from the Grand River Dam Authority and the budget does not include any utility rate increases.

However, there will be several other cost increases. The city budgeted for two new positions, Patterson said. One is for a sanitation driver due to the increase in trash pick up because of growth, and the other position is for a part-time billing clerk for the utility department due to an increase in foot traffic and people mailing in their bills to avoid paying a fee for using their credit cards to pay their bills, he said.

Minimum wage for the city is also being increased from $11.78 to $12.88 an hour, according to Patterson, and part-time wages are going up to $10 per hour in order to be in compliance with the state's minimum wage laws. The city also plans to reclassify the Clerk I position from the fire department, moving the position to the finance department.

The last increase will be for public safety workers. Patterson introduced a new step-program for police officers who have one to five years of service and are in non-supervisory roles during the budget workshop on Oct. 15. This program will increase entry level pay from $15.55 per hour to $16.39 per hour, provides a 4% minimum raise each anniversary for the first four years and will adjust for those officers who have between one to five years of service.

"We know that in payroll and wages we are unable to compete with the big four cities on the corridor, but when we start seeing the gap increasing significantly we have to try to figure out what to do and when we start seeing high attrition rates we have to try to make adjustments to that," Patterson said.

The city administrator added that after the first five years officers will go into the regular pool with other city employees and will receive raises based on merit at whatever the current percentage is at the time.

Along with police officers, dispatchers will see a one-time 5.34% raise and a pay bump for entry level dispatchers from $14.13 to $14.89 per hour, Patterson said. Paramedics will also see an increase in pay. Starting pay will jump from $13.91 to $15.01 per hour and provide a $1.10 raise for current firefighter/paramedics according to Patterson.

"The idea is to move them further up in that pay scale quicker so it's less likely that they'll jump ship and go to the corridor for a dollar more an hour raise," Patterson said.

In 2020, the city is budgeting for several significant capital projects. The projects include:

• Purchase of a new maintenance building for $800,000

• The Main Street design for $143,175

• Simon Sager Street phase III.

The 2020 year-end projected cash is estimated to be:

• Unrestricted cash $28,369,457

• Street NOW account $3,015,721

•The 5/8-cent sales tax $4,935,000

•The 3/8-cent sales tax $2,147,632

• Police Public Safety Funds $151,774

• Fire Public Safety Funds $119,580

• Depreciation Funds $1,253,111

According to an article in the Herald Leader on Sept. 15, the city will switch insurance carriers from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield to Cigna at the beginning of the year. The article states that Cigna submitted the lowest bid of three companies. Cigna will offer two health plans, a $2,000 high deductible health plan (HDHP) and a $1,000 deductible preferred provider organization plan (PPO) the article added.

Patterson addressed this during the Oct. 15 workshop and said that the overall increase in premium cost to the city is $332,000 and that the city will continue to match their employees' Health Spending Account (HSA) contribution up to $960 per year for the HDHP plan or buy down premiums for the PPO plan.

