Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Gini Wietecha, managing editor of DaySpring's publishing department, holds up one of the books the company has produced. The greeting card company has printed more than 90 titles and shipped out 1.4 million copies since it got into the book publishing business in January 2018.

DaySpring has long been known for its Christian greeting cards and gifts, but the Siloam Springs-based company recently expanded its uplifting messages into a longer format through its new book publishing business.

Since the Hallmark subsidiary started producing books in January of 2018, it has published more than 90 titles and shipped out 1.4 million copies, according to Brenda Turner, vice president of communications and administration for DaySpring.

"We are so content rich and editorial was such a huge part of us anyway, it's kind of what sets us apart," she said. "Taking that content and expanding it to books ... it was just a natural extension."

The company's publications include high-content gift books, devotionals, creative journals that give customers space to include their own artwork, how-to books and children's books. Titles range from Happy Hand Lettering to 100 Days of Bible Promises. The company also recently started publishing a magazine, Everyday Faith, and distributed 280,000 copies to magazine retailers, according to Joy Groblebe, senior marketing manager.

The company aims to sell books that make good gifts, so a person might buy one and read it, then purchase 10 more to give to friends, Turner said.

"It seems like our customer has really trusted DaySpring along the years to speak life into her and to take God's word and help her apply it, help her encourage others with it," said Gini Wietecha, managing editor of the publishing department. "So the content everyone has always loved is in that part, we're just expanding. We're diving a little bit deeper and we're hoping she takes that book and passes that along to her friends and family,"

The company's devotions have been especially successful, Groblebe said.

"We have kind of dabbled in a number of things but we are finding our footing, our strong foundation, in that content-heavy devotional," she said. "I think that's really where we have a sweet spot and it's just a natural thing for us to do because we're already doing it with greeting cards."

About 30 percent of the books are written by outside authors, such as Maghon Taylor and Shanna Noel who have their own brand, and 70 percent are written internally or by independent contractors and freelancers, according to Wietecha. Some of the authors started as contributors on the company's blog, (in)courage, and have moved into writing books. All of the content meets the DaySpring attributes and the trust the company has built with customers over the years, she said.

"The DaySpring Difference for me and for the company really is what we like to say is the comforting blanket," Wietecha said. "We've become the company you go to when you need comfort, when you need encouragement, when you need God's love, so we are just taking that comforting blanket that has been in our cards department, in our gift department, and making it longer content and making sure it matches that tone and that love and that encouragement. It's what God's calling us to do."

Adding the publishing business has also allowed DaySpring to bring home the work of company founder and Christian author Roy Lessin, one of four men who established DaySpring in 1971, Wietecha said. Lessin has already published several books with the company and an autobiography, which will include information about the company's history and its move to Siloam Springs, is due out next May, she said.

Moving into the book publishing business has increased the number of roles in the company by about five, Turner said. Some of the new jobs were filled by internal promotions while others were outside hires, she said. Overall, the company employs a staff of around 200 people, according to a press release.

The move has also opened up new venues for the company to sell its products, Wietecha and Groblebe said. Many retailers that were not interested in selling cards are open to selling books and magazines, they said. The books and magazines are sold at venues such as Barnes & Noble, Cracker Barrel, Walmart, Sam's Club and Kroger, Groblebe said.

Customers have given DaySpring some amazing stories about the impact books are having on their lives as they face struggles such as job loss or postpartum depression, Wietecha said.

"This comforting blanket that DaySpring has built over 50 years is just expanding and it's in people's lives in a deeper meaning, in a deeper content," she said.

Turner said she expects the book business to continue its rapid growth.

"For me, this is such a part of our history, but it looks like it's going to be a huge part of our future," Turner said.

For more information or to purchase books, visit the company website, dayspring.com.

General News on 12/08/2019