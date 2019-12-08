Siloam Springs residents will be able to legally shoot off fireworks next year thanks to the adoption of the fireworks ordinance by the Siloam Springs City Board of Directors on Tuesday.

The board unanimously passed Ordinance 19-26, which will allow the sale and use of fireworks during the Fourth of July and New Year's Day holidays, according to the ordinance. The ordinance will allow fireworks to be discharged from noon until 10 p.m. on July 1, 2, and 3, and from noon until midnight on July 4; and also from noon until midnight from Dec. 31 through Jan. 1.

The ordinance will go into effect 30 days after it is passed, which places it after New Year's Day.

The original dates for the Fourth of July time frame was from noon until midnight for all four days, but the dates were changed at the request of Director Carol Smiley at the Nov. 5 city board meeting.

The ordinance also covers the sale of fireworks. The sale dates will be from June 28 to July 5 and Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Fireworks dealers will be required to obtain a seller's permit from the city. The temporary permit would cost $500 and would allow the seller to operate during that particular season only.

Licensed fireworks dealers will also be required to operate a stand such as a tent-based structure and not to sell fireworks out of the their vehicles or parked cars. Fireworks stands will also have to ensure that a fire extinguisher is on hand, their grass is mowed and trash is kept away from the fireworks. Finally, the fireworks dealer will have to provide 24-hour security for the stand, according to Fire Chief Jeremey Criner.

Criner said he based the ordinance on the current fireworks ordinances of the I-49 corridor cities.

In other business, after an-hour long executive session, the board voted unanimously to retain Patterson as city administrator for another year and gave him a 3% increase in salary. This raises Patterson's salary from $129,789.71 to $133,683.43 for 2020.

Other items discussed included:

• The appointment of candidates Thomas Montgomery, Chris Salley, Isaac McKinney and J.W. Smith to the planning and zoning commission and the board of adjustment.

• The appointment of candidates Daniel Bennett, Kristen Bowyer, Doug Calvert, Stanley Church and Yoon Kim to the Parks Advisory Board.

• Approval of the dedication of utility easements for the 2700 block of Waukesha Road.

• Approval of reservoir repairs by Diamond C Construction Company for $125,000.

• Approval of annual chemical bids for the public works department.

• Approval of a side path for South Holly Street by 81 Construction Group for $74,337.

• Approval of a side path for U.S. Highway 412 by 81 Construction Group for $57,993.

• Approval of the Tulsa Street Drainage Culvert by Scurlock Industries for $120,165.30.

• First reading of Ordinance 19-27 relating to drive-through uses.

• First reading of Ordinance 19-28 rezoning R-2 to R3, R4 and C-1A and C-2 for the 2500 Block of South Waukesha Road.

• Approval of Resolution 38-19 preliminary plat development permit for the Trail Pointe Addition at the 2500 block of South Waukesha Road.

• Approval of Resolution 39-19 final plat development permit for the Sweet Homes Addition at the 2300 block of N. Mount Olive Street.

• Approval of the preliminary plat development permit for the Ashley Park Addition at the 2200 block of North Hico Street.

• Approval of the significant development permit for Lykins Leasing LLC at 310 North Progress Ave.

• Approval of the 2020 budget for the city of Siloam Springs.

• Approval of compensation plan amendments for the police, dispatch and paramedics of the city of Siloam Springs.

General News on 12/08/2019