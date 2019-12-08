Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Maddie Altman (right) looks to make a play during Tuesday's game against Ecclesia at Bill George Arena.

The John Brown women's basketball team got a much-needed win Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles snapped a six-game losing streak by blowing out Ecclesia 98-26 inside Bill George Arena.

It was JBU's first win since defeating Paul Quinn College 89-69 on Nov. 8 in the College of the Ozarks Classic in Point Lookout, Mo.

Since that win, the Golden Eagles (3-6) have been hit with a rash of injuries and illnesses that have kept key personnel off the floor over the next six games.

But all was well on Tuesday against the Royals as JBU scored the game's first 27 points and rolled to the victory.

"No matter how you get it, we needed to get off this skid," said JBU coach Jeff Soderquist. "We've played people close. We've played hard. We've had all this adversity with kids hurt or sick. We've been in there fighting it, and they just haven't gotten the win. We've been close. Just to get a win, it just helps your spirits a little bit."

The Golden Eagles hit seven 3-pointers in the first quarter and led 37-5 after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 60-9 at halftime and 75-21 going into the fourth quarter.

JBU finished 39 of 80 from the floor, taking twice the amount of shots as Ecclesia, which finished 6 of 39. JBU went 16 of 45 from behind the 3-point line.

Despite the lopsided score, Soderquist said it was important for JBU to stay engaged for four quarters.

"We talked about it at halftime," he said. "Sometimes in these games, you either start taking quick shots or you start over passing. You start trying to be too cute. I just wanted to play solid and keep working on things and try to get better. We've struggled some with executing well but not scoring in this run, so just to see the ball go in the hoop was good."

Madison Wiggins led Ecclesia (1-11) with seven points.

Maddie Altman and Haley James each led JBU with 13 points. Ally Teague and Tarrah Stephens both had 12 points, while Sara Williams and Jessica Goldman each scored 11.

For senior guard Williams, who's been sidelined with an ankle injury, it was her first action since the Paul Quinn game on Nov. 8.

"It was a good game for Sara to be back out there," Soderquist said. "We weren't going to play her a whole bunch, but just to get some minutes."

The Golden Eagles were still without senior Jordan Martin, who has missed the last five games with an illness. Lisa Vanoverberghe hasn't gotten to play any games yet this season because of a heart problem.

Soderquist is optimistic both will be able to play soon.

"This year we don't have a tournament after finals like we've done some years," Soderquist said. "It's one of those years where it might be good. We need to get healthy. Hopefully Jordan could be released to practice (last Wednesday). Now we've got to get her back up to speed. Lisa might be ready to go. We've got to get her back and going and get in shape. Maybe this time off will help us get them back in shape and get them back into things. Hopefully Sara will keep getting healed up and better."

JBU was scheduled to host College of the Ozarks (Mo.) on Saturday in its final home game of the 2018 calendar year. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU is scheduled to play at Crowley's Ridge College in Paragould on Saturday in a return match from the season-opener. The Golden Eagles defeated CRC 82-42 at Bill George Arena on Nov. 2.

John Brown 98, Ecclesia 26

Ecclesia^5^4^12^5^--^26

John Brown^37^23^15^23^--^98

Ecclesia (1-11): Wiggins 7, Thompson 5, Hodges 5, Van Campen 5, Coffman 4.

John Brown (3-6): Altman 13, James 13, Teague 12, Stephens 12, Williams 11, Goldman 11, Bailey 8, Fergen 6, Matamala 5, Silkey 5, Roh 2.

Sports on 12/08/2019