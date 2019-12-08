HUNTSVILLE -- The Siloam Springs girls basketball team outscored Huntsville 17-6 in the third quarter to break a tie score at halftime and pick up a 39-28 win Tuesday at Charles Berry Gymnasium.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Lady Panthers (3-2).

"Any time that you go to Huntsville and get a win, you feel like you have accomplished something," Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy said. "They have a great environment there that makes it a tough place to play. We did an excellent job of limiting their scoring opportunities."

Huntsville led 11-8 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs rallied to tie the game 14-14 at halftime.

The Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Eagles by 11 in the third quarter to go up 31-20 going into the fourth.

Rippy said the Lady Panthers wanted to do a good job defensively on Huntsville senior Josie Sisk, a John Brown signee, and limited her to just 10 points.

"We had a tough challenge in trying to slow down Sisk inside," he said. "Our post defenders competed well and that gave us a chance to get stops. I thought our offense and defense came together in the third quarter and we were able to make a nice run that was enough to allow us to finish the game off with a victory."

Jael Harried led Siloam Springs with 15 points, while Sydney Moorman and Morgan Winesburg each had nine and Alexsis Fortner, Reina Tiefel and Cheyanne Pfeiffer each had two.

Siloam Springs is back in action Tuesday against Coweta, Okla., in the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla.

2019 Jerry Oquin Invitational

Dec. 9-14

Inola, Okla.

GIRLS

Monday's games

Game 1: Victory Christian (Okla.) vs. Stilwell, Okla., 4 p.m.

Game 2: Pryor, Okla. vs. Verdigris, Okla., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Game 3: Coweta, Okla. vs. Siloam Springs, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Fort Gibson, Okla. vs. Inola, Okla., 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Seventh place: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 10 a.m.

Consolation: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1 p.m.

Third place: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 4 p.m.

Championship: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7 p.m.

Sports on 12/08/2019