Pastor Saul and Dr. Layla Perez, who operate the Heart of Love Clinic in Guatemala City, will be special guests at the eighth celebration of Dustin's Heavenly Birthday on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The event, which serves as a fundraiser for the nonprofit Dustin's Dream, will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Camp Siloam's Cedar Hall and will include a chili supper provided by Wooden Spoon, a baked goods auction and an update on the organization.

Dustin's Dream was founded to honor the life of Dustin Chamberlain, who planned to become a missionary doctor. In 2011, he was tragically killed during a home invasion while home on Christmas break from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

Over the past eight years, the community has become like a family to Don and Deondra Chamberlain, Dustin Chamberlain's parents.

"Everyone here, we are a small town, they have been like our family and supported and carried us," Deondra said. "Some of them have been with us since day one and we have others that are just brand new supporters, and I'm not just talking about monetarily. I'm talking about just encouraging and praying for us. We just really want to let people know how much we appreciate them and consider them our family."

The nonprofit supports international medical mission trips, provides medical scholarships and partners with organizations that serve the local community. It has funded the construction and expansion for the Heart of Love Clinic and continues to fund half of the operating costs for the medical facility, which serves people who live in the community around one of the largest garbage dumps in the world. It has also started supporting Time of Rescue, a street ministry in Guatemala City, this year.

The Perez family will be a highlight of the evening and will be sharing their plans for their ministry, according to Don and Deondra. Pastor Saul and Dr. Layla came a few years ago, but this will be the first time to bring their three children, including their oldest daughter Olivia who serves as a trip organizer, Deondra said.

Dustin's Dream is growing and recently hired Chris Borkert, a John Brown University graduate with 16 years of experience in ministry, as a full-time director in November, Don said.

"We're excited because it's going to bring in a whole new group of people and have someone that can focus full-time on the ministry of expanding Dustin's Dream," he said.

The Chamberlains are hopeful Bokert will help Dustin's Dream with several opportunities in the future, both here and in Guatemala. The organization also hopes to build a deeper relationship with JBU and potentially provide scholarships there in the future, Deondra said.

Last year, Don led two trips to Guatemala to do construction projects and Deondra led a group of medical professionals to help in the clinic in June. Currently they have four trips planned for next year but hope to add more.

"It's a life-changing experience," Don said. "It really is."

More information about Dustin's Dream is available at www.dustinsdream.net.

