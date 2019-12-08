Lucy Mae DeMoss

Lucy Mae DeMoss, age 69, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Washington Regional Hospital surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband Delbert, her brothers, Charles, David Edward, and James and her sisters Shirley, Barbara (JoAnn) and Doris (Cookie).

She is survived by two sons, Anthony and Gayla DeMoss, and Michael and Rose DeMoss; three grandchildren, Deirdre O'Connor, Dustin DeMoss and Hayley Keys, and Clarissa DeMoss and Dalton Bass; three great-grandchildren, Remington Leigh Harper, Rogue Lee Renee DeMoss and Rylynn Daisy-Shae Bass; her best friends Deb Yarwood, and Connie Robinson and many other friends and family.

Lucy was a member of FAC- Faith Alive Church IPHC on Oklahoma Highway 59 South in West Siloam Springs, Okla. She worked with Special Needs Children and drove the Handicap Bus at the Sunshine School Respite and Siloam Springs School District until she became disabled. She loved to spend time with her friends and family, especially her great-granddaughters, whom she loved spoiling.

A Celebration of life for Lucy will be held at FAC- Faith Alive Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Deirdre O'Connor officiating. Everyone is welcome to attend and are encouraged to wear your favorite Christmas sweater in her memory. The church is located at 668 South Oklahoma Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs, Okla. Final resting place will be at Allen Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla., at a later date.

Nancy Imel

Nancy Imel, 81, of Fort Smith, Ark., died Dec. 4, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Ozark, Ark.

She was born Jan. 16, 1938, in Gentry, Ark., to J.R. Bever and Lucille Cleaver Pritchett.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather W.E. "Eddie" Pritchett.

She graduated from Oklahoma State University and moved to Pampa, Texas, to teach. She married R.E. "Gene" Imel and had two children. She served on numerous boards in the Pampa area, including the Amarillo Symphony. She served on the campaign for George Bush for governor of Texas.

She was an avid Razorback fan. She loved southern football and basketball. She also enjoyed bridge, needlepoint, cooking, reading, art, playing piano, singing and dancing.

She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Gushing and husband Patrick of Fort Smith; a son, Courtland Imel of Fort Worth, Texas; five grandchildren; and a brother, Randy Bever.

Graveside services were Dec. 6, 2019, at Gentry Cemetery in Gentry.

Brian J. Patterson

Brian J. Patterson, age 61, of Siloam Springs, died Thursday, December 5, 2019. Brian was born June 11, 1958, in Washington, Iowa, to Donald and Mary Ann Patterson.

Brian was preceded in death by his mother. Brian is survived by his wife of 22 years, Beth; his three children, Christian Patterson, Michael Patterson and Amy Patterson-Vazquez; five grandchildren, Peyton, Taylor, Damian, Elijah and Zoey; and his father, Don Patterson.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Alberta Effie Smith

Alberta Effie Smith, 82, of Decatur, Arkansas, died December 2, 2019, at Northwest Medical Center, Bentonville, Arkansas. She was born October 2, 1937, in Gravette, Arkansas to Audrey Haggard and Bessie Willis Haggard. Alberta married John Henry Smith on December 22, 1956, in Decatur, Arkansas. She was a member of the Monday Morning Coffee bowling league for over 30 years and an avid Razorback fan. Alberta was a member of the First Baptist Church, Decatur, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; sister, Esther Gailey; brothers, Lee, Clifford and Virgil Haggard; and grandson, Quinton Kyle Smith.

Survivors include her three sons, Terry Smith and wife Sherry, Joey Smith and wife Normona, all of Decatur, and Russell Smith and wife Becky of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; grandsons, Cody Smith and wife Robin, Colt Smith and wife Tamara, Matt Smith and wife Malorie, Bryan Smith and wife Leagha, and Kaleb Smith and wife Chrisie; granddaughter, Ashley Hook and husband Jeremy; two step-grandchildren, Samantha and Travis; great-grandchildren, Presley Smith, Bailey Leonard, Grady Smith, Connor Smith, Logan Smith, Paxton Smith, Paden Smith, Hannah Smith, Leola Smith, Hollis Smith and Stockton Smith; step-great-grandchildren, Bethany Hook, Taylor Hook, Cheyene Hook, Cherokee Hook and Brylee Vann; sisters, Betty Rakes, Gerry Crawford, Lavon Patton, Joyce Couch and Elizabeth Smith; brother, Ivan Haggard; sister-in-law, Martha Smith; and brother-in-law, Charles Smith.

Funeral services was 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Decatur First Baptist Church, Decatur, Arkansas. Burial was at Decatur Cemetery, Decatur, Arkansas. Visitation was 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Decatur First Baptist Church.

