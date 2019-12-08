NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Drew Miller, Rogers forward, makes a shot vs. Siloam Springs Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at King Arena in Rogers. Go to nwaonline.com/photos to see more photos.

ROGERS -- Rogers High put the clamps on Siloam Springs early and cruised to a 62-33 win in a nonconference game Tuesday night in King Arena.

The Mounties (3-0) forced 14 first-half turnovers and held the Panthers to 31 percent shooting en route to a 35-16 halftime lead and never looked back.

Derek Hobbs scored eight of his team-high 14 points in the second quarter and started a 14-4 Mounties run. Hobbs hit two free throws, while Will Liddell got a steal and breakaway dunk in the key surge. Drew Miller finished it with a long 3-pointer for a 35-14 Rogers lead with less than two minutes left in the first half.

Rogers coach Lamont Frazier was pleased with his team's progress, particularly defensively.

"It gave us energy," Frazier said. "It gave us life. Just because we were getting to the right positions. I felt like before Thanksgiving break we were making half-hearted attempts and not getting to the right positions. But tonight I thought we did a better job getting there and just a lot more active.

"Our point since we came back from Thanksgiving was defensively we have to be better," Frazier said. "Coming out of the break, that was the intent, and that's going to continue to be the intent until the end of the year."

Hobbs led three Mounties in double figures with 14, while Karsen Uecker added 12 on four 3-pointers and Miller chipped in 11. Liddell also pitched in nine.

Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart acknowledged Rogers' defensive pressure gave his team fits. The Panthers made just 5 of 16 shots from the floor in the first half, committed 14 turnovers and trailed 35-16 after two quarters.

"Their size and length and athleticism really hurt us," Stewart said. "That's going to really help us down the road. It's hard tonight. They're really good, and they applied good pressure. I don't know how many turnovers we had, but it was way more than we could ever have to compete with them.

"Great challenge and our kids even through the frustration we liked their effort. But we've got to learn a lot."

Landon Ward was Siloam Springs' lone player in double figures with 14.

Siloam Springs scored the first basket of the game on Joshua Stewart's drive, but Rogers responded with a 15-3 run finished off by Miller's steal and layup for a 15-5 advantage.

