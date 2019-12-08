Siloam Springs 67, Van Buren 63 (OT)

VAN BUREN -- The Panthers bounced back from their first loss of the season with an overtime win at Van Buren on Friday in the Van Buren Classic.

The Panthers (3-1) outscored the Pointers 11-7 in the overtime period.

After a 10-10 tie in the first quarter, Siloam Springs pulled ahead 22-19 at halftime, only to watch Van Buren rally for a 39-38 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Evan Sauer hit a free throw to tie the game at 56 at the end of regulation and Van Buren missed its final shot attempt.

Landon Ward scored eight of his 17 points in the overtime period, including going 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Sauer led the Panthers with 18 points, with 14 of those coming in the second half. Jackson Ford added 10, while Josh Stewart had eight, Drew Vachon and Thad Wright each with six and Breck Soderquist two.

Gary Phillips led Van Buren with 21 points.

The Panthers return to action on Tuesday against Coweta in the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla.

