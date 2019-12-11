Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader It would not be Christmas without Santa. Santa Claus waves at the crowd at the 2019 Christmas Parade.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader It would not be Christmas without Santa. Santa Claus waves at the crowd at the 2019 Christmas Parade.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader It would not be Christmas without Santa. Santa Claus waves at the crowd at the 2019 Christmas Parade.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader It would not be Christmas without Santa. Santa Claus is waves at the crowd at the 2019 Christmas Parade.General News on 12/11/2019
Print Headline: 2019 Christmas Parade
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.