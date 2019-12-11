Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader It would not be Christmas without Santa. Santa Claus waves at the crowd at the 2019 Christmas Parade.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader It would not be Christmas without Santa. Santa Claus waves at the crowd at the 2019 Christmas Parade.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader It would not be Christmas without Santa. Santa Claus waves at the crowd at the 2019 Christmas Parade.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader It would not be Christmas without Santa. Santa Claus is waves at the crowd at the 2019 Christmas Parade.

General News on 12/11/2019