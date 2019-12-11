Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
2019 Christmas Parade December 11, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader It would not be Christmas without Santa. Santa Claus waves at the crowd at the 2019 Christmas Parade.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader It would not be Christmas without Santa. Santa Claus waves at the crowd at the 2019 Christmas Parade.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader It would not be Christmas without Santa. Santa Claus waves at the crowd at the 2019 Christmas Parade.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader It would not be Christmas without Santa. Santa Claus is waves at the crowd at the 2019 Christmas Parade.

General News on 12/11/2019

Print Headline: 2019 Christmas Parade

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT