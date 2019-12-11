Amid the hustle and bustle of the reorganization of the Arkansas State Senate and Arkansas House of Representatives this past week, I called upon the members of the Northwest Arkansas delegation for a quick written assignment.

"Give me a few Christmas words for the folks back home," I wrote to each member in a quick email.

Their words, will not disappoint, but really charm you.

If you do not see your state Representative or state Senator listed, well they simply did not reply back.

I would like to place a lump of coal in their holiday stocking for their not replying back to you -- the voters.

So here are some 2019 Christmas words from your local elected officials who answered the call for Christmas Greetings.

--

These words come from state Rep. Charlene Fite , R-Van Buren, of House District 80.

"As I think back over 2019, I'm reminded of the many times I've seen the wonderful people of this area help their neighbors. Accidents, storms, illnesses, surgeries: The people of our small communities lovingly give their time and resources."

"You have given me the great gift of representing you, and I thank you. I pray God's blessings on you and your families during this season when we celebrate Immanuel, God With Us."

--

State Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, District 4 state Senator, also sent greetings:

"My wife, Emily, our precious daughter, Ava, and I wish everyone peace, plenty, and the treasured gift of time with loved ones this Christmas. May these last weeks of the year be a time of reflection and renewal."

--

State Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale, District 7 state Senator, also responded:

"Arkansas has had a wonderful year and I look forward to even more opportunity in 2020 for all of our citizens as I truly believe the best is yet to come."

" I am so grateful to serve the people in my district as well as the rest of this great state.

"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the Eads family."

--

State Rep. David Whitaker, D-Fayetteville, House District 85, also replied.

"Lisa and I are sending warm wishes of love and joy to everybody in our community. District 85 is a big family of diverse individuals and views, and it's a joy to get to serve you every day of the year!"

"Thank you for enriching our lives over the years - we'll be thinking of you all this holiday season. Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year!"

--

State Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Springdale, House District 87, also sent her message.

"Like most folks, this season prompts me to reflect back over the past year. Each year, I come to the same conclusion......no matter how difficult the year has been, I am so incredibly blessed!"

"I am so thankful for the gift of God's son and that we set aside this time of year to honor Jesus' birth by giving gifts to each other. God's perfect gift to us is the reason we have Christmas."

" So, Merry Christmas District 87 and the State of Arkansas!"

--

State Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, Senate District 2. He is also the President Pro Tempore of the State Senate took time to say:

"Tammy and I would like to wish everyone in NW Arkansas a Merry Christmas."

"As parents of a son who can't be here this Christmas because he is deployed serving our country in the Middle East, we are both so thankful for the freedoms that we Americans enjoy. We are also thankful to the military families who have sacrificed so much to secure these freedoms."

" We pray all Americans celebrate Christmas for its real meaning - God sending His only Son to earth to redeem us all."

--

State Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie, R-Gravette, House District 92, said:

"One of my favorite Christmas verses is found in Matthew 1:23. "Behold the virgin shall be with child and bear a son. And they shall call His name Immanuel, which means God with us."

"One of my favorite songs comes from Andy Williams. "But one thing I pray to heaven above. May each of your days be a day full of love."

"To all the folks in beautiful district 92, best wishes for a Merry Christmas and a blessed new year."

--

State Rep. Meagan Godfrey, D-Springdale, House District 89, wrote:

"The best line in my favorite Christmas hymn, "O Holy Night," is this: A thrill of hope; the weary world rejoices. My prayer for you this Christmas is that you would encounter a thrill of hope, even in the weariness that can sometimes accompany the season. Let your hearts be light and full of generosity and joy. Merry Christmas!"

--

And there you have "2019 Christmas words," from your legislators.

-- Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at maylontrice@yahoo.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 12/11/2019