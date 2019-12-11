Photo Submitted Christmas Honors is a chance for the community to honor local veterans by placing wreaths on their headstones.

The American Legion Post 29 will host the second annual Christmas Honors ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

The event is a chance for the community of Siloam Springs to pay their respects to veterans buried at the cemetery by laying wreaths on their headstones according to a press release sent by the American Legion.

Volunteers will meet at the Parks and Recreation building on Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. to assemble the wreaths the press release stated. Family time will be allowed on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for people who want to privately place wreaths on the headstones of family members. The public ceremony will begin at 11 a.m according to the press release.

Following the ceremony attendees will have the opportunity to lay wreaths on the remaining headstones of veterans. The wreaths placed on the different headstones will stay until Jan. 4, 2020, when they will be picked up and stored.

"We do this so our veterans are remembered," said Marie Wilbanks, president of the American Legion Auxiliary for Siloam Springs.

The laying of wreaths started last year when La-Z-Boy contacted Wilbanks about doing a program that was similar to Wreaths Across America at Oak Hill Cemetery according to Wilbanks. Wreath's Across America is a program where wreaths are laid on the headstones of service members at Arlington National Cemetery and other military cemeteries according to wreathsacrossamerica.org.

La-Z-Boy donated the initial wreaths to the Auxiliary and Walmart donated the money for ribbons for the bows according to Wilbanks. Walmart will be contributing funds to replace worn out ribbons again this year, Wilbanks said.

Oak Hill Cemetery is home to veterans from the Civil War all the way to the present according to Wilbanks. She also encourages families who have service members whose graves are not marked as veterans to let the auxiliary know so they can have wreaths laid on their headstones in December and flags placed by the graves on Memorial Day.

Wilbanks said that anyone who wishes to donate to this year's honor wreaths can send their donation to P.O. Box 35, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. Wilbanks said volunteers will be needed to assemble the wreaths. Anyone wanting to volunteer may contact Marie Wilbanks at 850-520-0335.

General News on 12/11/2019