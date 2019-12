Nov. 25

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with harassment.

• Kyle W. Robertson, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear, criminal contempt.

• Cindy Elizabeth Ann Herrington, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear - traffic offense

• Thomas Ralls, 71, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Nikkie Marie Schmeisser, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Madisyn Lee Taylor, 18, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening, theft of property.

• Ashley Nicole Kirby, 28, arrested in connection with domestic battering - 3rd degree.

• Clifford Dale Randel III, 33, cited in connection with domestic battering - 3rd degree.

Nov. 26

• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with domestic battering - 3rd degree.

Nov. 27

• Emma Jean Zamora, 39, arrested in connection with McIntosh County Oklahoma warrant.

• Mitchell Dale Thompson, 22, arrested in connection with Fayetteville PD warrant.

• Erika Eliza Sparrow, 26, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, seat belt required.

• Karla Lizeth Benitez-Cruz, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear x2.

• Jeffrey Lee Sickels, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tiffani Marie Colmenero, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear, criminal contempt.

Nov. 28

• Martin Cornejo, 54, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary, theft of property.

• Jonathan Michael Ray Brown, 25, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public, resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest, disorderly conduct.

• Shalane Decole Frazier, 33, arrested in connection with fleeing, shoplifting.

• Solymar Palacio, 31, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public, shoplifting.

• Sergio Vinicio Oseida Cubur, 41, arrested in connection with driving or boating under the influence while underage, hit and run accident, no driver's license.

• Garrett Wade Olsson, 30, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation, DWI, refusal to submit to test.

Nov. 29

• Gerald G. Shay, 81, cited in connection with striking an unattended vehicle and leaving no notice.

• Amanda Leann Davis, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Adan Resendez, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Steven Ellis Cox Jr., 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Christopher Thomas McKenna, 30, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, operation of a motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation, failure to appear x3.

Nov. 30

• Preston McKenzie Cox, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Christopher Elijah Rodgerson, 24, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting, Benton County Sheriff's Office warrant, Bella Vista warrant, fleeing.

• Steven Matthew Kay, 59, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Brian Thomas Fowler, 45, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Joshua James Farris, 28, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Joseph H. Adams, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Samuel J. Elvins, 26, arrested in connection with criminal contempt, failure to appear.

Dec. 1

• Jaeda Elizabeth Fern, 19, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

Dec. 5

• Meri Alyssa Craft, 30, arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated.

