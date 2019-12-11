Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior Sarah Williams dribbles the ball as College of the Ozarks' Abby Oliver defends during last Saturday's game inside Bill George Arena.

An early six-point lead evaporated for the John Brown University women's basketball team as College of the Ozarks (Mo.) ended the first quarter on a big run and never relinquished the lead in an 86-65 final on Saturday afternoon inside Bill George Arena.

Four Bobcats finished in double-figure scoring, led by Abby Oliver's 24 points, which equaled a season high on 10 of 20 shooting from the field. College of the Ozarks hit 50 percent of its attempts from the floor in the first half and clung to a six-point advantage at the break before holding the Golden Eagles (3-7) to a 26 percent shooting effort (7 of 27) in the second half to run away with the win.

Triples from Taylor Fergen, Marta Matamala, Maddie Altman and Ally Teague built an early 12-6 John Brown lead, but once the Bobcats found their rhythm they finished off the first quarter on a 15-4 run to take a 21-16 lead into the second quarter.

An 8-0 burst to open the second quarter created a 29-16 advantage for the visitors until Jessica Goldman's triple from the right wing ended the Bobcat run at 23-4. A pair of free throws from Matamala and Tarrah Stephens' triple kept the Golden Eagles within a pair of possessions at halftime, down just 46-40, before the offense faltered in the second half.

College of the Ozarks hit 40 percent from the field in the second half and enjoyed a plus-seven turnover advantage as it built a game-high 22-point lead midway through the fourth, 84-62.

Senior Sara Williams came off the bench to become JBU's lone double-digit scorer as she finished with 11 points on an efficient 4 of 7 shooting afternoon. Matamala scored all nine of her points in the first half, and pulled down seven boards, while Stephens contributed eight points, a pair of assists and a block.

Fergen posted seven points, nine rebounds -- a game-high -- and an afternoon-best five assists.

The Bobcats' leading scorer, Harper Little, scored 10 of her 13 points in the first half and added three blocks. Michelle Gabani scored 12 off the bench while Aleksei Smith added 10 in the victory for College of the Ozarks.

While the Golden Eagles recorded one more rebound than the visitors, Ozarks controlled the paint, 52-38, and turned 13 JBU miscues into 13 extra points.

John Brown will close out the first semester when it returns to a trip out to Paragould, Ark., to take on Crowley's Ridge at 1 p.m.

The Golden Eagles defeated Crowley's Ridge 82-42 at Bill George Arena on Nov. 2

The No. 12-ranked JBU men (10-0) will play the Pioneers immediately after the women's game. The JBU men defeated CRC 90-56 on Nov. 2 in the annual Toilet Paper Game.

Sports on 12/11/2019