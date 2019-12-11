John Brown University will ring in the Christmas season with the 77th annual Candlelight Services at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Cathedral of the Ozarks.

Christmas selections will be performed by John Brown University's Cathedral Choir, Chamber Singers and a student-led percussion ensemble. The service will also feature the University of Arkansas Graduate Brass Quintet and Paul Whitley on the organ. Charles Pollard, JBU president, will give the homily and unveil the new stained glass window installed to commemorate the university's centennial.

The iconic Cathedral of the Ozarks features a series of stained glass windows that depict the history of the university and the life of Christ. In celebration of JBU's centennial, a new window was commissioned and installed above the pipe organ. The Centennial Window depicts the anticipated second coming of Christ when he will call people from every nation, tribe, people and language and establish his kingdom on earth as it is in heaven. The window was built through generous gifts from JBU faculty, staff and board members.

All performances are free and open to the public. Doors will open for general seating at 6:30 p.m. Early arrival is encouraged as seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. To preserve the worshipful atmosphere of the Candlelight Services, guests are respectfully requested to consider not bringing young children and to refrain from flash photography.

