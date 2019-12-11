The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 42-33 win at Bentonville West on Monday night at Wolverine Arena in Centerton.

The Lady Panthers, who lost 34-32 at the buzzer at home against Alma last Thursday, improved to 5-1 with the win.

The game was tied 8-8 after the first quarter and Siloam Springs took a 17-12 lead at halftime. The Lady Panthers increased that margin to 31-24 going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers with 13 points, while Mimo Jacklik had 10, Sophie Stephenson and Rachel Rine each with six, Brooke Smith four, Anna Wleklinski two and Audrey Sears one.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys were defeated 46-27 by Bentonville West Wolverines on Monday.

The Panthers (1-3) led 14-11 after the first quarter, but West outscored Siloam Springs 13-5 in the second quarter to take a 24-19 lead.

The Wolverines increased their lead to 33-24 going into the fourth quarter.

Levi Fox and Nathan Vachon each scored 10 points to lead the Panthers, while Sam Herndon, Dalton Newman, Connor Clayton all had two apiece and Malachi Watkins one.

Dawson Price scored 18 to lead the Wolverines, while Tucker Anderson had 11.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls picked up a 29-25 win at Bentonville Washington on Monday night.

The game was tied 8-8 after the first quarter and the Lady Panthers took a 10-9 lead at halftime. Siloam Springs inched ahead for a 20-18 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Emily Keehn led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, while Chaney Stanaland had seven, Ellen Slater six, Addison Pilcher three and Ahnaka Buxton two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys dropped their second straight overtime game, losing to Bentonville Washington 48-41.

The Wildcats outscored the Panthers (1-3) 7-0 in the overtime period.

Washington led 14-10 after the first quarter and 28-17 at halftime. The Panthers pulled within 36-27 going into the fourth quarter, where it outscored the Wildcats 14-5 to tie the game 41-41 at the end of regulation.

Nate Hawbaker led the Panthers with 21 points, while Cayden Hansen had eight and Mason Simmons and Nolan Wills each with six.

Luke Coon led Washington with 18 points, while Michael Carter had 10.

Seventh-grade girls

Bentonville Washington handed the Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls a 19-18 loss to keep the Lady Panthers winless to start the year.

The Lady Panthers (0-4) led 9-3 after the first quarter and 11-5 at halftime. Washington pulled within 16-14 going into the fourth quarter, where it outscored Siloam Springs 5-2.

Jaylin Harried led Siloam Springs with seven points, while Aveary Speed had five and Ruth Hansen, Emily Sears and Abby Herndon each with two.

Bella Welch and Hadlee Newell each led Washington with five points.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys picked up a 39-29 victory over Bentonville Washington.

The Panthers (2-2) led 5-4 after the first quarter and 21-13 at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 33-17 going into the final quarter.

Geo Flores led the Panthers with 15 points, while Jackson Still had eight, Kimber Haggard and Mikey McKinley each with five, Darian Caldwell four and Landon Fain two.

Up next

The seventh- and eighth-grade boys host Fayetteville Ramay on Thursday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls play at Ramay.

The eighth- and ninth-grade basketball teams host Harrison on Monday, Dec. 16.

